Patch 6.45 brought several cosmetic items to Final Fantasy XIV, including the new Ambitious Ends hairstyle players can collect to get a fresh look to the Aesthetician. It’s a bobbed hairstyle with a bit of volume on the top and on the sides, giving a modern feel to your character.

Hairstyles are fairly easy to switch in FFXIV, so they’re quite popular. To change it, all you need to do is to summon the Aesthetician in an Inn and pay a negligible fee. You don’t have any limit of changes you can do a day, so you can feel free to experiment.

The hairstyle was released on July 19 alongside Patch 6.45, which means players will be able to get it by completing the content brought with the update. Here is how to collect the Ambitious Ends hairstyle in FFXIV.

Get yourself a new look in Final Fantasy XIV. Image via Square Enix

How to get the Ambitious Ends Hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

To get the Ambitious Ends hairstyle in FFXIV, you’ll have to trade six Rokkon Potsherds to Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12, Y: 13.2).

Those items are obtained through completing Variant dungeons, and Mount Rokkan in particular, which joined the game with Patch 6.45. You can unlock those by picking up a blue quest in Old Sharlayan.

You won’t need to perform anything particular in the dungeon to get Rokkon Potsherds, but only to complete it. You can three of those for each completion, so you’ll simply have to make two runs of the Variant dungeon to get the Ambitious Ends hairstyle.

If you want to make the most out of your two visits, it’s recommended to choose different routes at each completion. You can get different rewards depending on the route you chose.

