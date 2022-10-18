How to unlock Variant Dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV

Variant Dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV were added in Patch 6.25 and delivered an extra dose of content to players looking for things to do in the end game. Unlike some other content, Variant Dungeons can be done alone or in a party of up to four people.

Variant Dungeons, the other content that was added in the same patch, are the lighter versions of Criterion Dungeons. While Variant Dungeons don’t have as many requirements, Criterion Dungeons take themselves a bit more seriously and institute the traditional party comprised of one tank, one healer, and two DPS. Variant Dungeons have no such requirements and will scale the difficulty based on how many people enter it.

How to unlock The Sil’dihn Subterrane Variant Dungeon

To unlock The Sil’dihn Subterrane Variant Dungeon, which is the only one that exists currently, players will need to head to Old Sharlayan and head south from the Aetheryte near the Scholar’s Harbor Aethernet Shard. Look for Osmond, who will then unlock the ability to pick up the Variant Dungeon.

Once you’ve spoken to Osmond, right next to him a Shallow Moor will have a quest for you called “A Key to the Past.” Go through the quest and at the end you’ll be able to enter Variant Dungeons.

After you unlock the V&C Dungeon Finder, you’ll be able to see any unlocked dungeons there, both Criterion and Variant. You can use that to find parties for those dungeons or queue up with a team or by yourself. You’ll need to do a run through the dungeon to complete the quest, and then you’ll be able to go back in and complete each route through the dungeon.

Once you unlock Variant Dungeons, you can then go on to unlock the Criterion Dungeons, which are a harder version of Variant Dungeons with more restrictions.