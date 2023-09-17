Final Fantasy fans can get FF7 Remake for free with absurd Rebirth double pack deal

Sony’s State of Play this week saw a myriad of exciting announcements surrounding a variety of upcoming titles, and Final Fantasy fans will be particularly keen—not just for the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer, but for one of its planned special editions.

Square Enix has revealed the Final Fantasy Twin Pack edition, which includes both the new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the previous title in the series, Final Fantasy Remake. The bundle is jam-packed full of Final Fantasy that will make even the most hardcore fan of the series salivate.

The Twin Pack, which will set players back $70 USD, is available to pre-order now and includes Rebirth, Remake Intergrade, access to the EPISODE INTERmission story DLC, extra features otherwise unavailable in the base game, and several PlayStation 5 performance and visual enhancements.

While buying the Twin Pack includes a pre-order for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which isn’t out yet, owners will be able to download and play Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and its story DLC immediately after the purchase. It’s also worth noting that PlayStation Plus users who have already acquired Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 and PS5 for free can still purchase the Twin Pack.

Doing this will give them access to both games and the DLC without having an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Additionally, players who have Final Fantasy 7 Remake and/or Final Fantasy 7 Remake EPISODE INTermission save data on their PS5 will receive the Leviathan and Ramuh Summon Materias, respectively, for the upcoming game.

That’s still not all, however, as players who want to truly go above and beyond can also purchase the Digital Deluxe Twin Pack. This gives them access to everything included in the Twin Pack, plus a Digital Mini Soundtrack, a Digital Art Book, the “Magic Pot Summoning Materia,” the “Reclaimant Choker” accessory, and the “Orchid Bracelet” armor piece for the upcoming game. The Digital Deluxe Twin Pack will set players back $90, but for any massive Final Fantasy fan, this option is extremely hard to pass up.

Square Enix seems to be making a lot of effort to get players excited for the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is set to release on Feb. 29, 2024. In the meantime, players can capitalize on these plans by grabbing a deal that’s almost too good to be true.

