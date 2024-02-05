Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size: How big is it?

Final Fantasy games have a history of big file sizes and requiring multiple discs to play them, and it looks like the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth apple doesn’t fall far from the Mako Reactor.

Ah, the old days of gaming, when certain games required multiple discs. The original Metal Gear Solid needed two discs to contain its technical might, and Final Fantasy 7 went even further and spread the fun across three discs. I’m glad that ’90s zeitgeist is gone—well, maybe not quite.

The 2020 Final Fantasy 7 Remake revisited its roots and was released with two discs, which brings us to the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth sequel. The second part of the FF7 Remake project takes us outside of Midgar to deal with Zoloms and Gold Saucers, and the file size needed for all of this might be bigger than the weight on Avalanche’s shoulders.

How big is the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size on PS5?

The story is about to get a whole lot deeper. Image via Square Enix

According to social media X page PlayStation Game Size, you can expect Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s file size to clock in at a Midgar-sized 145.250 GB!

Just like part one, FF7 Rebirth will have the contents of its story and overall gameplay distributed across two discs. Forget praying for the cries of the planet; I’m praying for our PS5 hard drives and having to bear the load of such a weighty file size.

It seems that games are generally getting bigger file sizes and are becoming more bloated by the minute. The Call of Duty and Warzone package regularly creeps around the 200GB mark, and even titles you wouldn’t expect to take up that much space, like Mortal Kombat 1, occupy over 100GB.

You might have noticed this guide only mentions the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size on PS5, and that’s because FF7 Rebirth‘s platforms consist of just the PlayStation 5 as an exclusive launch. So, it’s only something to think about if you’ve invested in the blue brand’s biggest console.