Final Fantasy 7 has experienced a rebirth thanks to the remake, and with FF7 Rebirth on the way, we’re here to clear up the rumblings about whether the next iteration is a fully-fledged sequel.

Since its initial announcement in 2015, it’s fair to say that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake project is taking its time, and that’s fine—you can’t rush greatness. 2020 finally saw the release of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and since then, we’ve seen a Crisis Core Remake.

2024 is aiming to be another bumper year in the annals of gaming, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth looking to cement itself as a 2024 GOTY contender. With all that said, fans wondering if Rebirth is a direct sequel to FF7 Remake or a new game altogether will finally be able to rest at the Honeybee Inn after this revelation.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth a sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes. Image via Square Enix

2024’s Final Fantasy Rebirth is a direct sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake—and will continue on the story of the original, reimagining and reinvigorating certain aspects on the way.

Square Enix has already confirmed that the FF7 Remake project will consist of three separate, standalone titles, in which progress will not carry over from remake to remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth focuses on the story outside of Midgar, including the introduction of Vincent and Cid, exploring the town of Kalm, and the one I’m most excited about—The Gold Saucer.

With a four-year development cycle between the first and second remake entries, we will likely not see the third and final part of the FF7 trilogy until 2028 at the earliest.