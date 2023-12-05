Top GOTY contenders for 2024

The Game of the Year chat for 2024 is already underway after 2023 categorically smashed it. To whet your appetite and get the tastebuds tingling, here’s a look at the 2023 that could enter the GOTY conversation.

I’m not going to lie, I’m still flummoxed and floundering over the monumental year gaming has had in 2023. It’s just been one banger after another, hasn’t it? I can’t remember so many GOTY contenders in one year. But enough about 2023, it’s time to start looking ahead to 2024.

The bar has been set so high that it could take a resounding effort for 2024 to come close, but if it does, you can thank many of these possible 2024 GOTY contenders below.

Not every game in our list is officially confirmed for 2024 mind, with some picks being based on theories and rumors, and there’s always the possibility that delays will ensue. Nevertheless, let’s see what the new year could bring.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Golden Saucer should be a show-stealing wonderland. Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is already a mammoth title in name, but its second part promises to be even bigger. Part two of the FF7 Remake trilogy, Rebirth, is set to seriously open up Midgar, and trailers have already confirmed that truly epic moments from the original will feature—I’m actually giddy for The Golden Saucer. But some mega story developments are inescapable and are surely penciled in for the FF7 Rebirth release. Will Square Enix stick to its guns? Or will it pull the trigger on some shocking twists and turns?

Hades 2

I lost so many hours in Hades. Image via Supergiant Games

An apt entry, given that the original Hades justifiably took home countless GOTY awards in 2020. It’s under a lot of pressure to do so again, though whether it’ll appear in 2024 remains to be seen. Questions are looming over the roguelike’s head: Will Hades 2 be a worthy successor? Can the script remain tight? Does the new protagonist, Melinoe, have what it takes to match the wit and charm of Zagreus? These are all questions we hope to have answered when early access for Hades 2 begins in 2024, but one thing’s for sure, Supergiant Games is the team to give it a shot.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Batman is no longer the focus, but he doesn’t need to be. Image via Rocksteady

I often wonder if developers with sterling reputations ever feel pressure. Rocksteady Studios is arguably most famous for its successful Batman Arkham franchise. It’s now been many years since Arkham Knight, and even Arkham VR, and it’s time for a new IP—Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It, too, has early access slated for 2024, and the comic book action title will inevitably deliver hard-hitting action. It’ll be interesting to see if it succeeds or crumbles under the weight of expectation. Not only that, but this is the final chance to give the sorely missed Kevin Conroy a proper farewell in his final role before his untimely passing.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Poor Luigi. Image via Nintendo

The first remake/remaster on this list, and it’s not a bad one to feature. 2023’s GOTY discourse contained big-time reimaginings of popular titles in Resident Evil 4 and Metroid Prime Remastered. It would be odd if 2024 didn’t follow suit, really. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD has the scary task of making a classic Mario game relevant in a new era. Saying that, Luigi’s Mansion 3 was pretty darn good, so I think it would be more spooky if this fully-fledged remake of 2013’s Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon is nothing more than a ghost by the time the 2024 GOTY nominations roll around. It may not hoover them up, but it should give its rivals a scare.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

That’s just horrifying to look at. Image via Ninja Theory

A rare, big-time exclusive for the Microsoft platform, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is a continuation of Senua’s story. It’s been in development for many years, and Ninja Theory is high on the tech the team has been able to use for the title. The original was praised for its deep exploration of psychosis, and yet more mystery, horror, and psychological intrigue remain at the forefront of Senua’s Saga. If you don’t believe me, check out gameplay footage from its showing at The Game Awards 2021, and let me know if you need a minute—I did.

Star Wars Outlaws

I’m all for more Star Wars games. Image via Ubisoft

As a big Star Wars fan, I can’t put into words the fuzzy feeling of knowing that single-player Star Wars games seem to be the in thing again. The Star Wars Jedi series has been a huge success for EA, and now Ubisoft is dipping its toes into the water with Star Wars Outlaws. Like the Jedi franchise, it features a new story and characters and finally lets you step into the shoes of an outlaw in the beloved galaxy. 2024 will let you see Star Wars like never before, and I’ll be drinking all the blue milk in excitement to see what unfolds.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Spooky times ahead. Image via Bloober Team

After much rumor, the Silent Hill 2 Remake has officially been confirmed. Originally announced in October 2022, you better believe Bloober Team is taking its time and care with one of the most surreal and celebrated horror titles in history. Although (and I should whisper this) I’ve never actually played a Silent Hill game myself. That will change with the Silent Hill 2 Remake, and the developer will presumably modernize the controls a bit and make the setting even more nightmare-inducing. You’ll need to keep your Pyramid Head on a swivel.

Wolverine

Expect the writing to be sharp. Image via Insomniac

After the success of the recent Spider-Man series, with Spider-Man 2 being the latest masterpiece, Insomniac was probably scratching and clawing to get the rights to Wolverine. It would’ve been adamant-ium about doing Wolverine justice. Understandably, we’ve barely had a sniff of the new comic book game, with Spider-Man 2 taking the headlines in 2023. However, we’ll likely learn a lot more in 2024, maybe even a full release date. If Wolverine comes anywhere near the soaring heights and success of Spider-Man, then Insomniac will be a genius, and players will be delighted.

Grand Theft Auto 6

The game of a lifetime beckons. Image via Rockstar Games

If GTA 6 does somehow release in 2024, then I’ll stick my neck on the line and declare your 2024 Game of the Year is right here. It has to be. If it’s not, I think we’ll be talking more about why it isn’t than about the actual winner. GTA 5 has set countless records, sold nearly 200 million copies, and rightly etched its name into history. Now that we’ve seen the first GTA 6 trailer and know more about what to expect, it’s a case of seeing if Rockstar can do the hype justice. A Metacritic score of 98 for GTA 4 and 97 for GTA 5 means there are unreasonably high expectations for the game, but if anyone can meet them, it’s Rockstar Games.