One of Ubisoft’s future projects that’s so important that it closed out their Ubisoft Forward event around Summer Game Fest 2023 is the Star Wars Outlaws game from developers Massive Entertainment.

The developers of the multiplayer live-service The Division series are jumping headfirst into two huge single-player titles set in some of the biggest franchises ever, between this game and their Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora title. While many thought Outlaws might go the multiplayer route given Massive’s background, the Swedish devs are looking to continue the single-player Star Wars momentum generated by Respawn Entertainment’s Jedi series.

Looking to head back to the galaxy far, far away? Here’s everything we know so far about Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws: All details so far

The characters and story

The protagonist is Kay Vess, a thief and a scoundrel portrayed by Humberly González, who unexpectedly becomes one of the galaxy’s most wanted criminals. Details about the full plot are naturally limited, but developers at Massive have said “she needs to pull off one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen.”

Her companions include Nix, a cute but also very useful rare Merqaal, and a droid companion by the name of ND-5, a reprogrammed BX-series droid commando.

The story takes place in the heat of the civil war between the Empire and the Rebellion, canonically between The Empire Strikes Back and the Return of the Jedi films.

Gameplay

At its core, Star Wars Outlaws is a third-person action-adventure title featuring ranged combat, stealth, thrilling action set pieces, spaceship travel and combat, and more.

In the extended look at gameplay from the Ubisoft Forward event from June 12, we get to see Kay sneak through a restricted area under the control of the Pykes, one of the many syndicates. After she’s discovered, the encounter shifts to an exciting cover-based third-person shootout, before turning into a speeder-bike chase scene.

During the gameplay, we see the different ways Nix can help out Kay. During stealth, players have the option of using Nix to attack enemies, distract them, or interact with objects. During combat, Nix can also be sent to retrieve health packs as well as weapons.

On a larger-scale, Kay will have to manage her reputation with various factions and make crucial decisions. After the shootout and the speeder chase is resolved, Kay’s reputation with the Pykes decreases drastically. Later, Kay meets a broker but also has an encounter with an Imperial officer. The player chooses not to bribe the officer, and while it appears Kay completes the mission with more money, the officer calls for Kay to be arrested, leading to Kay getting an Empire wanted level and forcing her to escape the planet.

Some of the factions Kay will have to interact with include the Pykes, the Hutts, the Empire, and a new syndicate crafted for the game called the Ashiga clan.

When does Star Wars Outlaws release?

An official release date has not been given yet, but Star Wars Outlaws is coming 2024.

