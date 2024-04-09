All Star Wars Outlaws pre-order editions and bonuses

A release date has finally arrived for Ubisoft and Massive’s Star Wars Outlaws: fans will be able to make the hyperspace jump to the Outer Rim when the game releases on Aug. 30, 2024.

But a clear theme in Star Wars Outlaws is making your own luck and your own fortune, so why should you wait until the official release date? As is common with big game releases nowadays, players can get early access to the game by purchasing a special edition. For Star Wars Outlaws, there are two pre-order editions that provide three days of early access along with additional bonuses.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition

Gold is valuable in any galaxy. Image via Ubisoft.

In addition to the base game for Star Wars Outlaws, the Gold Edition also includes three days early access, which allows players to start playing as early as Aug. 27. Included in the Gold Edition is also the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, which includes two cosmetic packs: one for your speeder and one for your Trailblazer spaceship.

Gold Edition also comes with a Season Pass of additional in-game content: the “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission available at launch, the Kessel Runner Character Pack of cosmetics for Kay and Nix, as well as two unnamed DLCs that will release after launch.

The Gold Edition is available for $109.99 on PC, Xbox, and PS5.

Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition

Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition features all the perks of the game’s Gold Edition: the base game, the the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, the Season Pass, and three days of early access.

The Ultimate Edition also includes:

The Rogue Infiltrator bundle featuring cosmetics for Kay, Nix, the speeder, and the Trailblazer spaceship.

featuring cosmetics for Kay, Nix, the speeder, and the Trailblazer spaceship. The Sabacc Shark bundle featuring cosmetics for Kay, Nix, the speeder, and the Trailblazer spaceship.

featuring cosmetics for Kay, Nix, the speeder, and the Trailblazer spaceship. A digital art book featuring concept art, visuals, and storyboards.

The Ultimate Edition is available for $129.99 on PC, Xbox, and PS5.

Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers will get instant access to Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition on Aug. 26.

