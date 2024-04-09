How to play Star Wars Outlaws on Ubisoft Plus

Ubisoft has been hard at work with Star Wars Outlaws, and the latest gameplay trailer has given us an extensive look at this upcoming title. With the official release date shared, many are likely curious about how to jump into this game as early as possible, especially through Ubisoft Plus.

Star Wars Outlaws will be available through the Ubisoft Plus program like previous Ubisoft titles. Those with a subscription can access the game and jump right into it when it is properly released. We’ve learned a few things following the official release date announcement, and fans can figure out if they’d rather go through the subscription program or outright purchase the game.

Star Wars Outlaws release date for Ubisoft Plus

Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30, and you can get it on Ubisoft Plus. Image via Ubisoft Entertainment

As confirmed by the release date announcement, Star Wars Outlaws hits digital shelves on Aug. 30. It will be available on Ubisoft Plus on the same day, but those who don’t want to wait that long to play can grab the deluxe edition for three days of early access. You can grab the deluxe version of Star Wars Outlaws for early access or the premium version of Ubisoft Plus, which costs more for this version.

Although you might have a Ubisoft Plus subscription, ensure you have the Premium version. It’s the more expensive version, offering day-one and early-access releases for every new game. The Classics subscription won’t be enough for anyone who wants to play Star Wars Outlaws immediately. The Classics version gives you access to a variety of Ubisoft games but none of their latest releases. The Premium subscription covers the most recently released games, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and Skull and Bones, to name a few.

Anyone with the Premium version receives three-day early access to Star Wars Outlaws, which comes out on Aug. 27. You have several days ahead of the standard game to begin playing, allowing you to explore the galaxy with Kay Vess and her loyal companion, Nix, as they attempt to pull off the biggest heist in the Outer Rim.

