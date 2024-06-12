How long is Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws is the latest game in the Star Wars franchise, launching on Aug. 30. Although the hype around this title was real, its price has dampened the upcoming action and adventure title’s arrival, and so too may the game’s length.

Here’s how long your Star Wars Outlaws adventure should run.

How long is the Star Wars Outlaws campaign?

Hopefully, it will be an action-packed 30 hours. Image via Ubisoft

Players can finish the main Star Wars Outlaws story in about 30 hours, according to the title’s creative director Julian Gerighty. The game’s length was confirmed in an interview between Gerighty and Video Games Chronicle on Monday, June 10, after the Ubisoft Forward Showcase. During this interview, Gerighty admitted the title will only take 25 to 30 hours to complete for those following the main story.

There is added content for those who want to collect everything and explore everything the Outlaws universe has to offer; this should take around 50 to 60 hours.

This isn’t all too surprising for a Ubisoft game. There are outliers, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, where the main story takes over 60 hours to complete. However, most of the recent games from Ubisoft, like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s main stories, take 23 hours and 16 hours, respectively, to wrap up.

Now, there are good and bad points about the game’s length. For those who have more time on their hands or are diehard Star Wars fans, 25 to 30 hours may not seem like a lot considering the cost of the title. However, with 30 more hours of content you can enjoy to get 100 percent completion, it’s not too bad really.

For those with full-time jobs or commitments, 30 hours may be a bigger ask, but it’s enough that you can still enjoy a great story without constantly playing.

