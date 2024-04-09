Star Wars Outlaws price: How much will it cost?

Ubisoft is gearing up to launch Star Wars Outlaws, showcasing preorder prices for the regular version of the open-world game, along with Gold and Ultimate Editions.

The upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game will focus on events between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, without concentrating on force users like Jedi and Sith. It’s also an open-world game that allows you to explore planets and combat enemies while on the ground, in a vehicle, or flying through space. The main Star Wars Outlaws story will feature Kay Vess and her tag-along Nix, diving into untold stories from a fan-favorite nostalgic era through single-player gameplay. And how you look or travel through the Galaxy will depend on what Star Wars Outlaws edition you decide to preorder.

All Star Wars Outlaws Editions and prices

Choose your preorder price. Image via Ubisoft

The April 9 Star Wars Outlaws trailer revealed that Gold and Ultimate Editions will come with a Season Pass and three-day early access to the single-player game. You can also get into early access through Ubisoft-Plus Premium. All contents within the Ultimate Edition for Star Wars Outlaws are included in the Ubisoft-Plus Premium, priced at $17.99 a month.

Standard Edition Star Wars Outlaws

Preorder price: $69.99

Includes The Kessel Runner bonus pack

Gold Edition Star Wars Outlaws

Preorder price: $109.99

Three-day early access

Season pass

The Kessel Runner bonus pack

Ultimate Edition Star Wars Outlaws

Preorder price: $129.99

Season Pass

Three-day early access

Digital art book

Rogue and Sabacc bundles

The Kessel Runner bonus pack

Are the Gold and Ultimate Star Wars Outlaws Editions worth the price?

As a gamer and a Star Wars fan, I’m looking forward to dusting off my Thrustmaster joystick for space battles. And I’m equally excited to discover more about Kay Vess and her loyal companion, Nix. Planets within Star Wars Outlaws are slated to be decent in size, providing open-world exploration that won’t get boring after a few hours. Having a Season pass increases the value of Gold and Ultimate Editions. For players on the fence, I recommend paying for a month of Ubisoft-Plus Premium to test out if the Star Wars Outlaws editions are worth purchasing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more