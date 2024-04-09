Is Star Wars Outlaws co-op multiplayer?

Adventures across a galaxy far, far away are right around the corner in Star Wars Outlaws, and if you want to know whether you can enjoy the journey with a friend, we have the answer.

Star Wars Outlaws is the first-ever open-world adventure game using the Disney franchise, and excitement is building ahead of the game’s release in August, which will feature a cast of interesting characters.

Of course, you may want to experience the adventure with a real-life companion in co-op multiplayer. If you want to know if that is possible in Star Wars Outlaws, read on.

Does Star Wars Outlaws have co-op multiplayer?

Pew Pew. Image via Ubisoft

No, Star Wars Outlaws does not offer any co-operative multiplayer. The game is single-player only and has no multiplayer modes.

Though this may come as a disappointment to players who have sunk many hours into the likes of Star Wars Battlefront, it’s nothing new for a Star Wars game, as Jedi Survivor was also strictly a single-player title.

Many other Ubisoft games are also exclusively single-player only, like many entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and an easy way to tell whether co-op features are available in a story-driven game is whether there is a character creator.

Star Wars Outlaws does not have the option to create your own character, as the story sees you take control of Kay Vess. While you may be able to customize weapons and attire, you won’t be creating a new character from scratch.

That doesn’t mean the adventure in Star Wars Outlaws is a lonely affair, however, as you are accompanied by Nix, your trusty merqaal companion, and will meet many other characters on your travels.

Some of the characters will be familiar to Star Wars fans as the reveal trailer for Star Wars Outlaws already showed Jabba the Hutt, and we could see other recognizable faces appear given the game is set between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

