Star Wars: Battlefront Classic: All heroes and villains in Hero Assault

Classic Star Wars Battlefront is back, including everyone’s favorite chaotic game mode pitting iconic Star Wars heroes and villains against each other, Hero Assault. And yes, the Cantina Band song is just as loud as ever.

In this mode, which is only playable in the Battlefront 2 section of the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic collection, heroes and villains face each other in what is essentially a team deathmatch—the first to reach the score limit wins. The limit is 180 by default, but you can change this number and the number of AI players on each team in the Instant Action options. Hero Assault is also playable on the newly supported online multiplayer.

Forget all that, though: Here are the iconic characters you can play as in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault.

All Heroes and Villains in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault

The ultimate showdown. Image via Aspyr.

There are ten playable heroes and nine playable villains in Battlefront’s Hero Assault. Instead of the special hero health bar that players get when choosing a character in a standard Battlefront game, all heroes and villains have normal health bars. Each character has a limit on how many players can play as them.

All Heroes in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault

Hero Primary Weapons or Items Secondary Weapons or Items Aayla Secura Dual Lightsabers Force Pull, Saber Throw Chewbacca Bowcaster, Guided Rocket Time Bomb, Rage ability Han Solo DL44 Blaster pistol, Fusion Cutter Detpack, Rally ability Ki-Adi-Mundi Lightsaber Force Pull, Saber Throw Kit Fisto Lightsaber Force Orb, Saber Throw Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Force Push, Saber Throw Mace Windu Lightsaber Force Push, Saber Throw Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber Force Push, Saber Throw Princess Leia Sporting Blaster pistol Thermal Detonator, Invulnerability Yoda Lightsaber Force Pull, Force Push

All Villains in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault

Villain Primary Weapons or Items Secondary Weapons or Items Anakin Skywalker Lightsaber Saber Throw, Force Choke Asajj Ventress Dual linked Lightsabers Starblades (thrown weapon), Force Push Boba Fett EE-3 Blaster Rifle, Flamethrower Wrist Rocket, Detpack Count Dooku Lightsaber Force Lightning, Force Choke Darth Maul Double-bladed Lightsaber Force Push, Saber Throw Darth Vader Lightsaber Saber Throw, Force Choke General Grievous Grievous Lightsabers (four) Rage ability Jango Fett Westar-33 Blaster Rifle, Flamethrower Wrist Rocket, Time Bomb The Emperor Lightsaber Force Lightning, Force Choke

As this is Battlefront Classic, there are no heroes or villains from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and there most likely won’t be in the future.

What are the best Heroes and Villains to play as in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault?

Among the Heroes, Kit Fisto may not be the most recognizable name, but his Force Orb projectiles pack a ton of damage. Of the other Jedi characters, Obi-Wan is my favorite because of how much damage his charge attack does. For ranged enthusiasts, Chewbacca will be your favorite because of his powerful Bowcaster and Rage ability that boosts his damage.

For the Villains, General Grievous is always a great pick. With four lightsabers equipped and Rage, he’s a flurry of blades when he gets into the thick of the action. For those who still prefer ranged fights, Boba Fett‘s rifle is effectively the elite rifle you earn from collecting medals, with a powerful burst rifle fire rate. Count Dooku‘s Force Lightning and Force Choke combo is also a force to be reckoned with.