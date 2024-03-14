Category:
Star Wars

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic: All heroes and villains in Hero Assault

Play as the galaxy's greatest.
Scott Robertson
Published: Mar 13, 2024 07:03 pm
Darth Maul and Obi-wan charge at each other in Star Wars Classic Battlefront.
Image via Aspyr

Classic Star Wars Battlefront is back, including everyone’s favorite chaotic game mode pitting iconic Star Wars heroes and villains against each other, Hero Assault. And yes, the Cantina Band song is just as loud as ever.

In this mode, which is only playable in the Battlefront 2 section of the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic collection, heroes and villains face each other in what is essentially a team deathmatch—the first to reach the score limit wins. The limit is 180 by default, but you can change this number and the number of AI players on each team in the Instant Action options. Hero Assault is also playable on the newly supported online multiplayer.

Forget all that, though: Here are the iconic characters you can play as in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault.

All Heroes and Villains in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault

Heroes and villains face off in Star Wars Battlefront Classic Hero Assault.
The ultimate showdown. Image via Aspyr.

There are ten playable heroes and nine playable villains in Battlefront’s Hero Assault. Instead of the special hero health bar that players get when choosing a character in a standard Battlefront game, all heroes and villains have normal health bars. Each character has a limit on how many players can play as them.

All Heroes in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault

HeroPrimary Weapons or ItemsSecondary Weapons or Items
Aayla SecuraDual LightsabersForce Pull, Saber Throw
ChewbaccaBowcaster, Guided RocketTime Bomb, Rage ability
Han SoloDL44 Blaster pistol, Fusion CutterDetpack, Rally ability
Ki-Adi-MundiLightsaberForce Pull, Saber Throw
Kit FistoLightsaberForce Orb, Saber Throw
Luke SkywalkerLightsaberForce Push, Saber Throw
Mace WinduLightsaberForce Push, Saber Throw
Obi-Wan KenobiLightsaberForce Push, Saber Throw
Princess LeiaSporting Blaster pistolThermal Detonator, Invulnerability
YodaLightsaberForce Pull, Force Push

All Villains in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault

VillainPrimary Weapons or ItemsSecondary Weapons or Items
Anakin SkywalkerLightsaberSaber Throw, Force Choke
Asajj VentressDual linked LightsabersStarblades (thrown weapon), Force Push
Boba FettEE-3 Blaster Rifle, FlamethrowerWrist Rocket, Detpack
Count DookuLightsaberForce Lightning, Force Choke
Darth MaulDouble-bladed LightsaberForce Push, Saber Throw
Darth VaderLightsaberSaber Throw, Force Choke
General GrievousGrievous Lightsabers (four)Rage ability
Jango FettWestar-33 Blaster Rifle, FlamethrowerWrist Rocket, Time Bomb
The EmperorLightsaberForce Lightning, Force Choke

As this is Battlefront Classic, there are no heroes or villains from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and there most likely won’t be in the future.

What are the best Heroes and Villains to play as in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Hero Assault?

Among the Heroes, Kit Fisto may not be the most recognizable name, but his Force Orb projectiles pack a ton of damage. Of the other Jedi characters, Obi-Wan is my favorite because of how much damage his charge attack does. For ranged enthusiasts, Chewbacca will be your favorite because of his powerful Bowcaster and Rage ability that boosts his damage.

For the Villains, General Grievous is always a great pick. With four lightsabers equipped and Rage, he’s a flurry of blades when he gets into the thick of the action. For those who still prefer ranged fights, Boba Fett‘s rifle is effectively the elite rifle you earn from collecting medals, with a powerful burst rifle fire rate. Count Dooku‘s Force Lightning and Force Choke combo is also a force to be reckoned with.

