Best classes for every faction in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic

In Star Wars: Battlefront Classic, players have a handful of class options to choose from on each of the four factions. Each class comes with its own set of weapons and gadgets that fit a unique playstyle.

Before getting into the discussion about which is best, remember you should just play the class that brings you the most joy. Personally, I enjoy any engineer class in Battlefront 2 because I think the shotgun is wildly overpowered and I can drop health and ammo. And, of course, it goes without saying that none of these classes feel as fun as the heroes.

Still, if you want to run into battle with the best, these are our choices for the best classes in each game of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic.

Best Imperial classes in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic

Vader’s Fist. Image via Aspyr

In the original Battlefront, the Dark Trooper is the best class for playing the Empire. One of the most frustrating aspects of the first Battlefront is the lack of a sprint option, which the Dark Trooper makes up for with a very fast jetpack. The Dark Trooper also uses the Blast Cannon shotgun, which packs a punch at close distances, and you can easily close the gap between you and an enemy with your jetpack.

In Battlefront 2 though, the Dark Trooper’s main weapon is replaced with an Arc Cannon that just doesn’t pack the same punch. If you don’t like the standard Stormtrooper, go with the class that fits your style: Engineer for up close, or Sharpshooter for distance.

Best Rebel classes in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic

Aim for the legs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wookie Smuggler is the best class in the first Battlefront. With a Bowcaster that can fire single shots or be charged to fire a barrage of bolts, plus a grenade launcher and timed explosives, the Wookiee is as destructive as it is hairy.

In Battlefront 2, the Bothan Spy is a very fun but high-risk/high-reward character. They have a stealth ability that lets them get up close, an up-close Incinerator that lights up close enemies, plus the ability to increase health regeneration to allies around them.

Best Republic/clone classes in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic

Good soldiers follow orders. Image via Aspyr

There are not a lot of great options for clones in the first Battlefront, so I would suggest just using the standard Clone Trooper. The default rifle is a solid choice for hitting a Droideka quickly while it’s still in ball form. In Battlefront 2, I have a fond affinity for the Clone Commander special class. The automatic Chaingun can tear through droids once it gets going, and a well-timed Rally ability can give a major boost to a conquest victory.

Best CIS/droid classes in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic

Roger roger. Image via Aspyr

The best droid class in both Battlefront and Battlefront 2 is the Droideka, and there’s really no debate here. Once it gets out of roller mode and you’ve got your bubble shield active and your twin blasters firing, there’s not a lot taking it down.