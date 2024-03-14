4 tips and tricks to win Galactic Conquest in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic

Galactic Conquest is one of the more popular single-player modes in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic, with the playlist allowing players to challenge the AI or a split-screen player to a battle of strategic wits while seeking galactic supremacy.

The goal of Galactic Conquest is simple: Take control of all the planets in the galaxy by winning battles on each planet. Both games in the Classic collection have the mode, but they’re very different. In the original Battlefront this mode is very basic and plain, but in Battlefront II the mode gained more strategic depth with additions like fleet management, an upgrade system, and space battles.

Because of this, the only tip I can offer in the original Battlefront version of Galactic Conquest is to take Kashyyyk first, since it grants you the Reinforcements bonus, giving you a boost to the amount of lives your team can lose.

Looking to conquer the galaxy? Every commander should take heed of these tips for winning Galactic Conquest in Battlefront II.

1) Unlock the engineer class

The engineer fixed it so he gets to ride in the turret seat. Image via Aspyr.

By default, each faction starts with just two playable classes: The standard soldier class for land battles and the space pilot for space battles. Each faction also has a trio of additional class types that can be unlocked: The sniper archetype, the heavy weapons type, etc.

The most valuable class for any faction is the engineer class. For starters, the engineer’s shotgun is one of the most powerful weapons once you get up close. Additionally, the engineer can heal themself or players around them with deployable health and ammo packs, and they can swing a battle’s momentum by repairing a vehicle or destroying an enemy vehicle with a time bomb.

2) Get a second fleet as soon as you can afford one

A second fleet allows you to expand across the galaxy much quicker, gives you flexibility, and prevents you from starting back near your home planet if your original fleet is destroyed. While you can’t move both fleet tokens during one turn, the additional value that a second fleet provides is still critical to Galactic Conquest.

3) Maximize your bonuses

Break out the reinforcements. Image via Aspyr

During your turn, you can spend spare credits on bonuses you can activate before the start of your next battle. Here are the best bonuses to use during Galactic Conquest:

Garrison is a great option at just 200 credits, as it adds extra troops to your reinforcement totals if your total gets too low. Great for swinging a close battle at the end.

is a great option at just 200 credits, as it adds extra troops to your reinforcement totals if your total gets too low. Great for swinging a close battle at the end. Autoturrets automatically reinforce any owned command posts with automatic turrets. Once you grab a lead in a conquest battle, Autoturrets make it hard to squander that lead.

automatically reinforce any owned command posts with automatic turrets. Once you grab a lead in a conquest battle, Autoturrets make it hard to squander that lead. Bacta Tanks or Combat Shielding provide either constant health regeneration or an initial boost to health.

or provide either constant health regeneration or an initial boost to health. Sabotage is very dependent on the map you’re on, as it drastically reduces the health of enemy vehicles. Thankfully, it’s not even an option to select battles with no vehicles, so there’s no risk of wasting it. It’s best saved for space battles (see below).

is very dependent on the map you’re on, as it drastically reduces the health of enemy vehicles. Thankfully, it’s not even an option to select battles with no vehicles, so there’s no risk of wasting it. It’s best saved for space battles (see below). Leader is the most expensive bonus at 800 credits but it’s also the most fun, letting you play as your faction’s hero during ground battles.

4) Avoid space at all costs

Let me be the first to tell you your AI allies in space battles are USELESS. I’m out there destroying critical systems and support frigates while my allies are spinning around and dying.

If possible, avoid getting into space battles. If you are about to be pulled into one, pick up the additional space battle class that gives you a rifle, and during the battle try and land a landing craft in the enemy hangar. This landing craft, as long as it isn’t destroyed, lets you spawn in the enemy hangar, giving you the ability to destroy the flagship’s shields and systems from within, which is much more efficient.

Definitely use the Sabotage bonus in a space battle if you have one.