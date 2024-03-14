The release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic marks a return to two remastered classic Star Wars shooters, which is bittersweet after hearing the news that the upcoming FPS project from Titanfall developer Respawn has been canceled.

The re-release of the original 2000s Battlefront titles though, marks the return of a fan favorite strategic Risk-like conquest mode, Galactic Conquest. In this mode, you take control of one of the four factions and look to wrest control of the galaxy away via ground and space combat, taking advantage of timely upgrades and orchestrated assaults.

Can you play Galactic Conquest online in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic?

With those 500 credits, I can recruit a Wookiee warrior to the Rebellion. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Sadly, it does not look like you can take on your friends in online games of Galactic Conquest, as only single online multiplayer battles are supported by official matchmaking.

You can, however, take on your friend locally or team up with your friend locally by playing split-screen, or by playing single-player.

How do you play Galactic Conquest in Star Wars: Battlefront Classic?

Galactic Conquest is playable in both Battlefront and Battlefront 2 within the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic; however they are drastically different from each other.

How to play Galactic Conquest in Star Wars: Battlefront

Pick and choose your battles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Battlefront 1 version is pretty simple. You pick a planet to fight over, and each side can choose a single planetary bonus that comes from a planet they already control. You win by controlling all the planets.

How to play Galactic Conquest in Star Wars: Battlefront 2

In Battlefront 2 though, there’s much more depth to Galactic Conquest. In this mode, you move your fleet around the galaxy and go from planet to planet, fighting for control. If your fleet and an opposing fleet land in the same space, then a space battle takes place.

Winning battles earns you credits which lets you purchase one-time bonuses like faster stamina regen, extra troops, sabotaged enemy vehicles, or even a playable hero character. You also can use credits to unlock additional classes, as both sides start with just their standard ground battle class and the basic space pilot. You can also buy an additional fleet token, so you can try and take over the galaxy faster.

Which version of Galactic Conquest is better?

I would highly recommend playing Galactic Conquest in Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Not only does the sequel play better, but it also has the inclusion of space battles, and the Galactic Conquest mode has much more depth and strategy to it.