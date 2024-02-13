How to play Skull and Bones on Ubisoft Plus

Skull and Bones is officially out on Feb. 16, but you can play the game right now if you purchase an Ubisoft Plus subscription. If you are wondering how to play the game in early access, we’re here to help.

Ubisoft’s latest video game lets you take on the perilous seas as you strive to become the pirate kingpin in an open world RPG experience. Skull and Bones is priced at $59.99 for the base edition, while the premium edition costs $89.99. Those rates certainly aren’t pocket-friendly, but here’s where Ubisoft Plus enters to save the day.

How to play Skull and Bones with Ubisoft Plus

Get access to this beautiful open world early with Ubisoft Plus. Image via Ubisoft

At $17.99 per month, Ubisoft Plus offers access to select games from the cloud and features over 100 PC games in its game catalog for subscribers to try. Here’s how you can play Skull and Bones with Ubisoft Plus:

Go to the pre-order page for Skull and Bones. Scroll down and select the Join Now button in the final Premium Edition column. Complete the checkout process. Download Ubisoft Connect if you don’t have it already and log in to access Ubisoft Plus. Look for Skull and Bones in the store. You should be able to download it if you have the Ubisoft Plus subscription.

Subscription services like these usually don’t offer a game’s premium edition, but Ubisoft Plus does, promising access to expansions, season passes, and more content. Ubisoft Plus gets you access to Skull and Bones’ premium edition, including a premium bonus pack, extra missions, and more. Meaning you don’t have to shell out $89.99 for it. You can access the game and all the extra content as long as you’re subscribed to Ubisoft Plus.

In case you’re wondering, you can also get early access to Skull and Bones by purchasing the premium edition now.