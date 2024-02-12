Skull and Bones Smuggler Pass Token, explained

If you’ve pre-ordered Skull and Bones‘ premium edition, you not only got three days early access, extra missions, and a digital artbook, but also something called a Smuggler Pass Token.

Recommended Videos

In case it wasn’t obvious, this token isn’t compatible with the Skull and Bones beta; you need to wait for the full game to be available. But what exactly is it and what does it do?

What is the Smuggler Pass Token in Skull and Bones?

The Smuggler Pass Token is an item you can use to purchase one of Skull and Bones‘ premium battle passes. Much like Helldivers 2, Skull and Bones is a premium game that’s chock full of live service elements. Although unlike Helldivers 2, Skull and Bones is much pricier at $70.

According to Ubisoft, the Smuggler Pass Token “unlocks a premium battle pass and additional content,” though it doesn’t say anything about it being limited to the first battle pass. So, you could always hold onto the token and save it for a later battle pass if the contents of the first one don’t appeal to you.

Skull and Bones‘ monetization could sink it if Ubisoft isn’t careful. Image via Ubisoft

At the time of writing, details on how Skull and Bones‘ battle passes will work are unclear. Presumably, if similar games are anything to go by, there will be free battle passes available to all players, including paid passes that come with extra content. Ubisoft could always make it possible to acquire Smuggler Pass Tokens in-game, but again, it hasn’t really explained anything about Skull and Bones‘ monetization.

So far, at least four content updates are scheduled, with Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot promising Skull and Bones will “deliver in the long run.” However, its long-term efforts could be cut short if too many players abandon ship. Ensuring it’s possible to earn new content just through playing the game will help encourage people to stick around. If Smuggler Pass Tokens are too expensive to buy and too time consuming to earn through normal play, though, plenty are bound to quit Skull and Bones rather than fork over even more money on top of the $70 price tag.