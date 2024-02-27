Skull and Bones season one patch notes | All Raging Tides changes

Skull and Bones has received its first array of new content on Feb. 27, with the release of the first Season, Raging Tides. It brings new content, some bug fixes, and quality-of-life changes.

The first season was introduced after a short maintenance. It was quickly added after the game’s initial release. Skull and Bones players flocked to the seas of piracy around two weeks ago, and they’re already able to discover new content with Raging Tides.

The main focus of the season is the addition of a new boss called Philippe La Peste. You’ll see ships of his fleet everywhere around the seas, and you’ll gain rewards from the new Smuggler Pass by completing weekly and seasonal challenges. The rewards grant bonuses to your ship related to the poisonous boss.

Here are the patch notes of the Raging Tides update in Skull and Bones from Feb. 27.

Patch notes of the Y1S1 update in Skull and Bones: all changes and fixes

New gameplay content

New Kingpin Bounties Jaws of Retribution: Introducing Zamaharibu (March 5 to 26) Anguish from the Abyss: Rode Maangodin (March 26 to April 16)

New Contracts The African Ailment (seasonal) The Pursuing Plague (seasonal) The Encroaching Epidemic (seasonal) Peste Control (repeatable)

New Smuggler Pass Exclusive rewards: Carronade, Wailing Ward, La Peste Schematics I



Balance changes

Legendary Heists: Ambushers spawn more often, with more of them each time.

Hostile Takeovers: participation capacity for Manufactories is increased.

Lancer perk: flooding status effect of damage dealt reduced.

Max rank of ships increased from 11 to 12.

Equipment buffed: Corronade, Blue Specter, Dardanelles Gun, Twinwinch Ballista, Le Fléau, Wrathful Ward, Black Prince.

Less Skirmishers spawn when completing the contract “Welcome Aboard.”

Invite requirement of World Event “The Colonial Ship” changed for Cutthroat.

Qualify-of-life changes

When viewing the map from a NPC who gives a contract, logbooks tab is disabled.

Improved tutorials for group gameplay recommendations and with more accurate information for Helm contracts.

Cooldown for using consumables (food, kits) reset when the ship respawns.

Better resolution of dialogue cutscenes

Photomode added to the action wheel even in combat

Bug fixes