Xbox head Phil Spencer dumped Skull and Bones after an impressively short timespan

Have you ever downloaded a game, booted it up, and immediately thought: “I don’t really want to play this”? Well, it seems Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer is just like us, as he spent a staggeringly short amount of time playing Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

First noticed by lukliv672 on Reddit, Spencer spent less than two minutes on Skull and Bones before turning it off and seemingly never returning. This is in stark contrast compared to games like Diablo IV, which he spent 243 hours playing, or Elden Ring, which he grinded through for 117 hours.

I’ve put things in the microwave for longer than this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as Skull and Bones’ launch has been pretty underwhelming. After a disappointing trial launch filled with bugs and missing quality-of-life features, players were banking on the game’s first season to breathe some life into the game. Instead, players slammed the update as “disappointing” and promptly left the high seas.

We may never know what caused Spencer to call it quits after just 120 seconds. At that point, he may not have even made it through the game’s introductory video. Perhaps he was just scoping out Sea of Thieves’ competition, or took one look at the game and thought, “Nah, not for me.” I’ve done it plenty of times, as my six minutes on Steam on THE FINALS can attest to.

Who knows, though—maybe if Ubisoft brings some major updates to Skull and Bones, Phil might get back on his ship and plunder the high seas once again. Or he could just stick to Sea of Thieves. I know which one I’d recommend.