Best pirate games like Skull and Bones

Let’s be real, life as a pirate is probably pretty rough. But in the gaming world, it can be freakin’ sweet. Skull and Bones’ recent release showed us the allure of pirate life—adventure, travels, and riches. You can have it all.

So, if you’re hankering for more of what Skull and Bones gave you, there are tons of pirate games out there that can scratch that itch.

Best pirate games to play if you loved Skull and Bones

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is a top choice. Image via Rare

If you’re into diving deep into the pirate life, you’ve got to give Sea of Thieves a shot. Despite its early flak for feeling empty when it dropped in 2018, the game has had numerous major updates, including a cool crossover story with Pirates of the Caribbean that fans loved. The game is so beloved now that gamers are confused about whether they should play Skull and Bones or Sea of Thieves. Oh, how the tables have turned.

In Sea of Thieves, you and your crew work together to run a ship, taking on all kinds of missions on the open seas. From intense treasure hunts and trading at ports to battling monsters and tackling challenges, it’s a real pirate’s life.

As you set sail, you’ll run into other player-controlled ships, giving you the chance to team up or go head-to-head with less friendly crews. Protecting your ship, getting into tactical battles, and swiping opponents’ treasure are crucial parts of the game. What makes Sea of Thieves stand out is how it really leans into the co-op side of things, making for a fun, one-of-a-kind pirate gaming experience.

PIllars of Eternity II: Deadfire

An overlooked gem. Image via Obsidian Entertainment

Embark on an extraordinary pirate adventure infused with classic Dungeons & Dragons gameplay in Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.

Continuing the narrative from its predecessor, Pillars of Eternity, the game unfolds as the protagonist assembles a crew and sets sail for the Deadfire Archipelago, driven by their quest for answers and vengeance against a rogue god who decimated their home. You assume the role of the ship’s captain, guiding your party through treacherous voyages.

Whether you prefer turn-based RPGs or real-time combat, the game caters to your style. While Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire may differ from other titles on this list, it perfectly captures the essence of a thrilling pirate tale with its rich narrative and dynamic gameplay.

Return to Monkey Island

A hoot and a half. Image via Terrible Toybox

The Monkey Island series is legendary, and Return to Monkey Island is the ideal way to dive back into the beloved franchise. While it doesn’t offer the intense PvP action found in games like Skull and Bones, it offers a charming and laugh-out-loud tale of pirate mischief.

As a classic point-and-click adventure, Return to Monkey Island resurrects the iconic series created by Ron Gilbert, showcasing a fresh visual style. Join Guybrush Threepwood in his timeless struggle against the formidable Captain LeChuck on this new escapade. Though the series’ aesthetics have been updated, the delightful humor and engaging gameplay that fans adore remain intact. If you’re on the lookout for an uplifting pirate puzzler with a captivating story, Return to Monkey Island will be right up your alley.

Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Oldie, but a goldie. Image via Sid Meier

Despite its age, Sid Meier’s Pirates! remains a fantastic choice for those seeking a game in the spirit of Skull and Bones. The simplicity of its systems makes it accessible, yet it doesn’t compromise on the depth of the experience or the myriad activities players can engage in throughout the game. From upgrading ships and running trade routes to courting the daughters of aristocracy and engaging in battles, there’s a wealth of things to do.

While some players might find the game’s age to be a drawback, the vibrant modding community for Sid Meier’s Pirates! offers ways to modernize the experience. Though it may lack the intricate detail of some newer titles, the simplicity of its combat is enjoyable, making it an excellent option for those looking to immerse themselves in a pirate-themed game without committing extensive hours. With a strong focus on ship-based combat, naval battle enthusiasts are sure to find plenty to relish in this classic game.

King of Seas

A simple, fun experience. Image via Game17

While not as intricate as some of the other titles on this list, King of Seas offers a more accessible and upbeat experience with a straightforward style. Players take command of a pirate ship, navigating through a fantastical world teeming with monsters and rivals.

With its cartoonish and lighthearted approach, King of Seas serves as an enjoyable alternative to the more complex and down-to-earth Skull and Bones. Despite its simplicity, the game excels in its action-RPG elements, ensuring the world remains entertaining to explore. By centering on ship combat, the developers have crafted a streamlined experience that harkens back to the simplicity of older action RPGs.

Tempest

A classic RPG-styled pirate adventure. Image via HeroCraft

Tempest is an action-RPG deeply entrenched in the pirate genre, offering players a comprehensive pirate experience. The game boasts a diverse array of mythical sea beasts to hunt, hundreds of quests to embark on, and extensive ship customization, allowing players to craft vessels that truly reflect their style. With a fully open world, Tempest empowers players to explore at their own pace, letting them focus on the joy of piracy rather than strictly following the narrative.

Various factions control the game’s ports, each offering unique benefits that players can access or lose depending on their allegiance. While some quests are less memorable, the sheer volume of content ensures Tempest provides ample entertainment, keeping players engaged in its meticulously-crafted world of piracy.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

A pirate assassin?! Count me in. Image via Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, developed by the same team behind Skull and Bones, certainly serves as key inspiration for the latter. Unlike other entries in the Assassin’s Creed series that focus on land missions, Black Flag fully immerses players in pirate life. It offers the complete pirate experience, allowing players to engage in activities like treasure hunting, exploration, and crew recruitment.

The narrative unfolds during the golden age of piracy between 1715 and 1722, following protagonist Edward Kenway. As you navigate the open-world map, your goal is to uncover treasure and reach a mysterious location known as the Observatory. The game retains elements from the broader Assassin’s Creed series, including landscape exploration, a stealth system, and melee combat. The game also includes hunting, where you can pursue sea creatures and land animals for sustenance. With its rich pirate-themed content, Black Flag is sure to evoke the same spirit as Skull and Bones.

With rumors of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag being remade by Ubisoft floating around, now might be the best time to find out what the original was all about.

Blackwake

If an FPS pirate game isn’t exciting, I don’t know what is. Image via Mastfire Studios Pty Ltd

Demonstrating that piracy on the high seas can blend effortlessly with online multiplayer gaming, Blackwake adopts an unconventional first-person shooter approach that immerses players in a world of high-octane naval combat. Players join a crew on a pirate ship, engaging in battles with rival vessels in a vast online environment that seamlessly blends gunplay and hand-to-hand combat.

While Blackwake focuses squarely on combat, it remains an enjoyable experience for pirate enthusiasts. The decision to embrace a deathmatch style for high-seas adventuring adds a unique twist, and the wide array of combat options prevents Blackwake from feeling like just another generic FPS. While Skull and Bones may offer a more diverse experience, Blackwake stands out for its pure, unadulterated fun.

Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale

Gives the other games on this list a run for their money. Image via Gaming Minds Studios

Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale recently launched on Steam, and it’s worth checking out. It’s a pirate simulator that immerses you in the intricate details of a captain’s life on the high seas. In this swashbuckling adventure, you assume the role of a captain aiming to secure a historic fortune by plundering the coveted Spanish fleet. The game provides a sandbox-style experience that gives you the freedom to amass power through activities like raiding merchant convoys, engaging in skirmishes with rival pirate factions, trading between ports, fulfilling mercenary contracts, and garnering a reputation as a nautical troublemaker.

The allure of Tortuga lies in its commitment to capturing the essence of pirate life, with lots of things to indulge in as you navigate the Caribbean. Its attention to detail ensures the game offers a rich and immersive experience where every decision influences your journey. Whether you choose the path of a ruthless raider, a cunning trader, or a versatile mercenary, Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale is an exciting and dynamic pirate simulation.

Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants

A diverse and rich journey. Image via Kalypso Media

Port Royale 3: Pirates & Merchants invites players to embark on a captivating journey through the bustling trade hubs and treacherous waters of the 17th-century Caribbean. As an enterprising merchant, the game puts you in charge of economic empire-building, where decisions on trade routes, resource management, and diplomatic relations intricately shape the dynamic and evolving world around you. Beyond economic management, Port Royale 3 transforms into an exhilarating maritime adventure, allowing players to command fleets, engage in strategic naval battles, and embrace the thrilling life of a notorious pirate.

The game’s charm lies in the pursuit of hidden treasures, the thrill of plundering rival ships, and the delicate dance between legality and piracy, infusing every trip you take on the seas with excitement. You’ll find this game especially appealing if you’re a stickler for historical accuracy. It doesn’t matter if you’re drawn to the intricacies of trade, the excitement of naval warfare, or the good ol’ allure of a pirate’s life, because Port Royale 3 has it all.