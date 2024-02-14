What is the max ship level in Skull and Bones?

Skull and Bones is finally releasing in full on Feb. 16, coming out of a decade-long development process. Players already have a lot to discover, and there’s more content in the works too.

In the meantime, the full game is already offering tons of content to discover. You can choose the pirate ship of your dreams and even upgrade it. There’s a limit on just how much you can improve your ship, though, and this is dictated by its level cap. Here is the maximum ship level you can reach in Skull and Bones.

Some ships have a higher base rank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The customization options are numerous so you can build the ideal ship in Skull and Bones to reflect your personality and playstyle. You can choose between different strategies like tanking, dealing damage over time, AoE damage (if you love big explosions), and even navigation speed.

With that in mind, there’s no end to what you can build, change, and adjust. However, you can’t exceed a specific total cap.

Maximum ship level in Skull and Bones

After launch, your maximum level, which is called Ship Rank in Skull and Bones, is set to 11. You can craft ships that will have an increased base rank but their max level cap will remain the same. The Rammer, for example, is crafted with a Ship Rank of one, but the Pyromaniac is level five as soon as it’s crafted. You can increase your rank from the base level by buying upgrades like better cannons in the various parts of the ship deck.

You can also increase the rank by adding furniture and armor, so you shouldn’t neglect any category of upgrades if you want to create the best possible version of your ship. The maximum level of 11 might increase alongside the release of more content in future seasons but there has been no confirmation of that at the time of writing.

Players are finally going to get their hands on the pirate game with its highly-anticipated launch on Feb. 16 but the developers aren’t hanging around and have already revealed a full roadmap for 2024.