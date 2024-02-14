When does Skull and Bones season one start?

Season one of Skull and Bones promises to introduce plenty of new content to Ubisoft’s pirate game, so eager fans want to know when it’ll actually start.

Ubisoft’s roadmap for Skull and Bones confirmed four seasons’ worth of post-launch content, and there’s potential for even more should the game remain consistently popular throughout 2024. However, while the roadmap offers an idea of what to expect from each season, Ubisoft hasn’t shared any start dates. In lieu of official details, let’s try and estimate season one’s start date based on what we do know.

When is Skull and Bones season one likely to start?

Ubisoft’s committed to supporting Skull and Bones until 2025. Image via Ubisoft

Given the lack of a start date for season one, it’s safe to assume it won’t begin alongside Skull and Bones‘ launch on Feb. 16. Ubisoft likely wants to give players plenty of time to progress through the game, build up their Infamy Ranks, and upgrade their ships in preparation for Skull and Bones‘ endgame as well as all the post-launch content.

Ubisoft has confirmed, though, that each season will last for approximately three months/12 weeks, which makes sense if it wants to fit four seasons over the course of 12 months. Since this means year one of Skull and Bones will likely end in February 2025, you can probably expect season one to begin in March 2024 and last until May. Precisely when in March is anyone’s guess, but we can’t imagine Ubisoft would want to leave fans waiting for too much longer after Skull and Bones‘ launch for new content. If we’re lucky, season one could even begin in late February. We’ll be sure to update this article once Ubisoft shares an official date.

As for what will be included in season one, Ubisoft has confirmed the following: