Poacher’s Cache is the first outpost you’ll encounter when approaching the Coast of Africa. It’s a great place to start exploring and conquering the region, so here’s where to find Poacher’s Cache in Skull and Bones.

Poacher’s Cache location in Skull and Bones

Multiple trade routes with valuable resources also go through this outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Poacher’s Cache is located at a range of small islands near the Coast of Africa, in the western part of the Skull and Bones map. The easiest way to get there is from the Dragon’s Back outpost. Fast-travel there and then sail southwest for just around 1,000 meters.

If you’re sailing from Saint-Anne, head northwest through the Red Isle until you reach the Islands of the Moon region. At the Islands of the Moon, look for the Shujavu settlement that belongs to the Clan of Fara. Sail straight to the west from that settlement, and you should reach the Poacher’s Cache outpost.

From the Poacher’s Cache, you can start exploring the entirety of the Coast of Africa. Up north, you can find the Jiwa outpost, and down south, there are several high-rank Compagnie forts you can plunder to get endgame materials like the Torsion Spring.

Poacher’s Cache blueprints and points of interest in Skull and Bones

And some cosmetics to boot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Poacher’s Cache, you can find the Ungwana Warrior near the campfire, selling supplies and blueprints. Several mid-game items might be worth picking up if you find yourself on this outpost: