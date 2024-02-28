Category:
Skull and Bones

Where to find Poacher’s Cache in Skull and Bones

A whole new world ahead.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 07:52 am
Pirate standing on the beach of Poacher's Cache
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Poacher’s Cache is the first outpost you’ll encounter when approaching the Coast of Africa. It’s a great place to start exploring and conquering the region, so here’s where to find Poacher’s Cache in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

Poacher’s Cache location in Skull and Bones

Poacher's Cache location marked on the Skull and Bones world map
Multiple trade routes with valuable resources also go through this outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Poacher’s Cache is located at a range of small islands near the Coast of Africa, in the western part of the Skull and Bones map. The easiest way to get there is from the Dragon’s Back outpost. Fast-travel there and then sail southwest for just around 1,000 meters.

If you’re sailing from Saint-Anne, head northwest through the Red Isle until you reach the Islands of the Moon region. At the Islands of the Moon, look for the Shujavu settlement that belongs to the Clan of Fara. Sail straight to the west from that settlement, and you should reach the Poacher’s Cache outpost.

From the Poacher’s Cache, you can start exploring the entirety of the Coast of Africa. Up north, you can find the Jiwa outpost, and down south, there are several high-rank Compagnie forts you can plunder to get endgame materials like the Torsion Spring.

Poacher’s Cache blueprints and points of interest in Skull and Bones

Ungwana Warrior inventory at Poacher's Cache
And some cosmetics to boot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Poacher’s Cache, you can find the Ungwana Warrior near the campfire, selling supplies and blueprints. Several mid-game items might be worth picking up if you find yourself on this outpost:

NameBlueprint typePrice
Culverin IIIWeapon Blueprint910
Demi-Cannon IIIWeapon Blueprint910
Layered Scales IIIArmor Blueprint1,050
Storage CompartmentFurniture Blueprint790
The rest of the outpost is pretty standard. There’s an Ungwana military camp with the Helm Liaison in it if you’re in the mood for some smuggling jobs, and there’s also the Pirate’s Bonfire in the ruins on the left.
related content
Read Article How to get the Barque ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Barque ship overview in Skull and Bones battle pass
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Barque ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Best Padewakang build in Skull and Bones
Padewakang sailing near the island
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Best Padewakang build in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones season one is giving players a sinking feeling
Ships attacking a sea monster.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones season one is giving players a sinking feeling
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get the Barque ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Barque ship overview in Skull and Bones battle pass
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Barque ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Best Padewakang build in Skull and Bones
Padewakang sailing near the island
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Best Padewakang build in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Skull and Bones season one is giving players a sinking feeling
Ships attacking a sea monster.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones season one is giving players a sinking feeling
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 27, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.