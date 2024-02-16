Category:
How to get Torsion Spring in Skull and Bones

We're in the endgame now.
Edward Strazd
Feb 16, 2024
Pirate ship docked near the French fort
The highest quality items require the best and rarest materials the seas can offer. Torsion Spring is one such material, and here’s how to get it in Skull and Bones.

Torsion Spring is an exotic material needed to craft late-game items in Skull and Bones, like the Brigantine ship. While you might already have one from completing a story mission, the rest are up to you to acquire.

Torsion Spring location in Skull and Bones

No trade routes this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Torsion Spring drops from the Compagnie Forts and a Compagnie Capital Settlement located around the Red Isle and the Coast of Africa. To get the Torsion Spring, sail to the fort and successfully plunder it. The exotic material item only drops from the final loot cache, meaning you have to plunder the location entirely.

Here are the locations that have Torsion Spring and how to find them:

  • Fort-du-Bout (Rank 7): South of Poacher’s Cache on the Coast of Africa
  • Grand-Fort (Rank 12): The very south of the Coast of Africa
  • Fort du Lys (Rank 10): Southeast of Saint-Anne
  • La Bastide (Rank 13): East of Saint-Anne

Out of all these, the obvious choice is Fort-du-Bout, as it has a significantly lower rank than the rest, but don’t underestimate the power of the stone fortress. Even at Rank 7, the French can pack a punch strong enough to send you across the ocean.

How to plunder a Fort in Skull and Bones

You know the drill, knock down the towers, sink the ships, and grab the loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Forts are much stronger than the settlements and call in way more reinforcements to deal with you. I attempted to plunder the Fort-du-Bout with my Rank 8 Padewakang, and here’s what you need to know if you want to do the same.

The first half of the plunder is relatively easy, but after you destroy the fort’s wall, the French send out a fleet to fight you. I recommend using a Mortar to deal some initial damage on the approaching fleet and then going all-in with the rest of the weapons. Since the plunder zone is quite small, you have no choice but to fight enemies head-on.

Finally, call in friends and pirates nearby. The biggest problem with plundering a fort is that if you are by yourself and die, the plunder stops with no way to resume it. You’ll have to wait until the location recovers and try again from the very beginning.

