How to get the Brigantine ship blueprint in Skull and Bones

Breaker, breaker, this is Brigantine Hullbreaker here.
Published: Feb 14, 2024 01:53 pm
Pirates working away on a ship in Skull and Bones
Image via Ubisoft

The Brigantine ship, also known as the Hullbreaker, is one of the single most powerful and commanding ships in all of Skull and Bones, and we know exactly how to acquire this monster of the sea.

The natural progression of Skull and Bones will see you rise from the lowly depths of pirate mediocrity possessing nothing but a barely functioning dinghy to monstrous warships capable of dominating almost any act of naval warfare.

Yes, the Defender will be an adequate vessel to keep you ticking over, and so will the Firebrand Barge. But nothing compares to the brute force of a pirate-ship-popping Brigantine.

Where to find the Hullbreaker Class blueprint in Skull and Bones

ruined lighthouse in skull and bones
The only thing ruined will be the ships you scrape off your Hullbreaker. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Brigantine and Hullbreaker blueprint is safe and secure at the Ruined Lighthouse Outpost in the Naga Sea portion of the Skull and Bones map. There, you’ll find a Corrupt DMC Officer in possession of the blueprint in question.

Here’s a quick guide to get you the blueprint faster:

  1. Go to your ship and set sail.
  2. Head for the Ruined Lighthouse Outpost.
  3. Once you disembark your ship, immediately turn right and speak to the Corrupt DMC Officer.
  4. Scroll down until you see the Brigantine blueprint.
  5. If you meet the requirements, purchase the ship blueprint to be able to craft it.

A ship of this size and stature comes with a bunch of specific unlock requirements, so you may not be able to climb aboard straight away.

How to craft the Brigantine blueprint in Skull and Bones

brigantine hullbreaker ship blueprint in skull and bones
Great ships come with great demands. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Above all else, you’ll need to reach the rank of “Cutthroat I” before you can even dream about crafting the Brigantine blueprint in Skull and Bones. In addition to this, you’ll also need a slew of harder-to-obtain resources including Shellac, Crude Saltpeter, and a lot of Silver.

If you can’t see the image above or want it crystal clear, this is everything you need to be able to craft the Brigantine blueprint to land yourself a Hullbreaker:

  • Reach Cutthroat I Infamy Rank
  • Roselle Cloth x14
  • Greenheart Plank x13
  • Magnetite Ingot x12
  • Shellac x4
  • Crude Saltpeter x4
  • Sheet Glass x2
  • Torsion Spring x2
  • 8,640 Silver

I told you it wouldn’t be easy, sailor. If the above conditions are far away in the distance, then you can check out all the ship blueprints in Skull and Bones to see if any others might be attainable in the meantime.

