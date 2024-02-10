How to get the Defender blueprint in Skull and Bones

The Defender is a Hulk class ship that you get from the first Shipwright you meet in Skull and Bones. Before you can set sail with the Defender, you first need to find the Hulk blueprints.

Recommended Videos

To build the majority of ships in Skull and Bones, you need to meet the rank requirement, have all the necessary resources, and have the ship blueprint. The Defender is not the only Hulk-class ship in Skull and Bones, but before you can craft any of these ships, you first need to find Hulk blueprint.

Whether you need to see where to find the Hulk class blueprint or the resources necessary to craft the Defender, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find the Hulk Class Blueprint in Skull and Bones

You can find the Hulk blueprint, along with other useful items, at this Fara camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Hulk class ship blueprint at the Sacred Tree outpost location in Skull and Bones. This is an area in the Red Isle directly west of Sainte-Anne, the pirate haven you are brought to after the introduction sequence.

The easiest way to navigate to Sacred Tree is to cut through the passageway at Tsifo Lumberyard, then turn shortly after passing Tamby Foundry. After you arrive at the island, speak to the Fara trader.

Many of the cannons offered by the Vendor are also early upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This merchant sells several blueprints, including weapons, ship armor, and the Hulk class blueprint. This blueprint might cost you a hefty chunk of silver, but it is essential if you want to craft the Defender or any other Hulk ship.

How to craft the Defender in Skull and Bones

The Shipwright in Sainte-Anne can execute your order. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After you have obtained the Hulk blueprints, you can return to the Shipwright in Sainte-Anne to craft the Defender. Like all other ships in Skull and Bones, you also need the silver and materials to fund your project. Below are all the materials that you need to craft the Defender:

x12 Fine Jute

x6 Bronze Ingots

x6 Iroko Planks

1,080 Silver

Compared to future ships, the Defender is one of the cheapest ships to purchase. This ship has more health than the Bedar you start with and works best with players who often utilize the Brace feature. If you want a ship that can take more hits, then the Defender is for you.