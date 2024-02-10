Skull and Bones: Firebrand Barge Ship blueprint location

The Firebrand Barge is one of the best DPS ships you can captain in the Skull and Bones beta, and getting your hands on it now will set you up for success when the full game releases on Feb. 16.

Recommended Videos

The hardest part of obtaining this ship isn’t getting the crafting materials you need: it’s finding the blueprint that lets you craft the ship in the first place. Here is how to find the Firebrand Barge Ship blueprint in Skull and Bones.

Where to get the Firebrand Barge blueprint in Skull and Bones

Once you reach the Infamy tier of Buccaneer, the Shipwright in Saint-Anne will start showing off lots of exciting new ships he can build for you. Except, of course, you need to bring him the blueprints first, and while he seems to know where they are, the best he offers is a hint. What kind of business model is that?

The hint the Shipwright gives you is that the Corrupt Compagnie Officer in Kaa Mangrove will sell you the blueprints for the Firebrand Barge ship. That’s all good, but if you haven’t found Kaa Mangrove, that information is utterly useless. He also tells you Kaa Mangrove is in the Coast of Africa, but that part is essentially a straight up lie.

How to find Kaa Mangrove

Right in the midst of Compagnie territory. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Coast of Africa is northwest of Saint-Anne, and that’s where the game will tell you to look for Kaa Mangrove. In reality, Kaa Mangrove is a dead shot west and just the slightest bit south of Saint-Anne, right next to Sultani Island. This location is west of the Reef Sea, and quite far south of the Coast of Africa. I guess it’s still technically considered the Coast of Africa, but if you’re looking where the map says, you won’t ever find Kaa Mangrove.

Once you’re there, you need to find the Corrupt Compagnie Officer—the Shipwright was telling the truth about that part. The Officer in question is conveniently directly to the right of where you spawn after Disembarking at Kaa Mangrove. His bright orange pants and blue naval jacket make him stick out like… well, like a person wearing bright orange pants.

That’s our guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to craft the Firebrand Barge ship in Skull and Bones

Crafting the Firebrand is probably going to be your trickiest venture so far in Skull and Bones. Primarily, you need 4950 Silver to even get the blueprint for the ship from the Corrupt Compagnie Officer (corrupt indeed). Earning this amount shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if you’re farming commodities as your source of income.

After purchasing the blueprints, return to the Shipwright in Saint-Anne to craft your Firebrand. But, you also need:

8 x Fine Hemp

8 x Mopane Plank

4 x Cobalt Ingot

4 x Fine Linen

2700 Silver

If you use the Codex to track each ingredient one by one, you should be able to craft your shiny new Firebrand ship after a brief stint of terrorizing trade routes. Happy hunting!