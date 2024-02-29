Skull and Bones’ newest boss makes season one even more disappointing

The release of season one of Skull and Bones was rocky, to say the least. From missing quality-of-life features the community’s been asking for to seemingly lackluster content, including the new boss—Philippe La Peste.

Season one introduced the pirate lord La Peste and his Fleet of Pestilence as new enemies in the Indian Ocean. You can fight La Peste himself in a new world event called Tides of Terror, but players quickly agreed this is a waste of time. On Feb. 27, a Skull and Bones player shared the rewards they got from La Peste’s Locker (the chest you get from the boss), and the loot was not worth the effort.

According to the player’s screenshot, they received 195 Silver, one Sugar Cane, four Poppies, and two Roselle Cloths from the chest. Loot like this can be acquired by doing many other activities in the game, and surely doesn’t live up to the fact that La Peste is the main villain of the season.

“How is it possible to go from bad to worse to trash?!” the poster of the thread wrote, highlighting how the boss drops were already mediocre in Skull and Bones. But at least farming other world events like the Opwelling grants some decent items, while killing La Peste is only worth doing for a seasonal challenge. Some players discussed whether it’s possible what we encounter in the Tides of Terror world event is La Peste’s final form, and if we might see some enemy development throughout the season with better rewards. However, as others pointed out, the game has no signs of seasonal story progression, meaning this doesn’t seem very likely.

We’re given the backstory of La Peste, which is actually quite interesting, but then he just appears as a part of the world event, and that’s it. It would be much more engaging if we had to defeat the Plaguebringers and complete missions throughout the season to then challenge La Peste at the very end for some high-tier loot. Instead, players can only enjoy some silver and a couple resources from an underwhelming boss.