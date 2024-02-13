Skull and Bones Year One roadmap: All upcoming seasons, events, battles, and rewards

Ubisoft has revealed the full first year of major content for Skull and Bones with the complete roadmap showing off four seasons worth of new bosses, events, and much more.

Skull and Bones features the usual slew of live-service support and features, including microtransactions and multi-seasonal additions. Instead of keeping potential pirates waiting, Ubisoft has released the complete roadmap featuring a breakdown of the four seasons coming ahead. Each season will last for three months and inject fresh blood, new faces, and provide a wealth of rewards.

Skull and Bones Year One season one: Raging Tides

Man the decks, a few storms are coming! | Image via Ubisoft

Up first is the Raging Tides seasonal content. We know that each season will feature a brand-new boss encounter, and season one kicks off with Phillipe La Peste. Described as the “dreaded pirate lord of the Caribbean” coming to the Indian Ocean “in search of power, riches, and a cure for his festering afflictions,” La Peste should prove to be a formidable foe.

In addition to this, brace yourself for Faction Convoys and new Territory Control gameplay. Season one will also introduce the first mega-sea battle against the Tylosaurus—I expect you’ll need a solid ship armed to the teeth with cannons and armor to stand a chance!

There will also be new Hostile Takeover and Legendary Heist opportunities, along with a bunch of Season Rewards to accumulate throughout the three-month period. Here’s the full list of season one content:

Philippe La Peste boss

Faction Convoys

Kingpin Tylosaurus

Territory Control

New Takeover Opportunities

Season Rewards

Skull and Bones Year One season two: Chorus of Havoc

Once season one is over, it’ll be time to move on to the Chorus of Havoc. We start to see a familiar pattern of content seeping into each launch—but season two differs slightly with its Dragon Boat Event.

As with almost everything we’ve seen so far, we’ve no idea what it entails, so stay tuned. In the meantime, we do know that another epic monster is arriving courtesy of The Megalodon, the Hubac Twins will fill the role of the main boss, and the standard collection of gameplay switch-ups, Takeover opportunities, and Seasonal Rewards beckon. Check out the complete list here:

Hubac Twins boss

Dragon Boat Event

Compagnie Warship

The Megalodon

Fleet Management

New Takeover Opportunities

Season Rewards

Skull and Bones Year One season three: Into The Dragon’s Wake

Moving into the second half of the year, Into The Dragon’s Wake is where things start to become a little less clear, with the developer looking to get fans more invested and up-to-speed with the first couple of seasons.

While information is sparse, the major boss has been unveiled—Li Tian Ning—and Halloween is rightfully going to be celebrated with a special, as-yet-unannounced event. Other content is promised in the form of a new sea creature to fight, extra gameplay features, and more of the same of what we’ve come to expect from seasons one and two.

Li Tian Ning boss

Halloween Event

New World Events

Legendary Sea Monster

New Major Feature

New Takeover Opportunities

Season Rewards

Skull and Bones Year One season four: Shadows of the Deep

Shadows of the Deep will wrap up the first year of Skull and Bones seasonal offerings. The road to Christmas starts here, and includes the most obfuscated boss yet with the intriguing “Mystery Rival” tag.

The Lunar New Year Event is locked in, whereas everything else follows the same format of season three in that we’ll see what’s coming as the weeks and months tick along.

Battle Mystery Rival

Lunar New Year Event

New World Events

Legendary Sea Monster

New Major Feature

New Takeover Opportunities

Season Rewards

Once the live-service model properly kicks in, then you’ll be able to use the Smuggler’s Pass Token to unlock some of those premium seasonal rewards.