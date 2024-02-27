While the Brigantine is the fastest ship on the seas in Skull and Bones, the Padewakang is more suited for plain-out damage. If you know you’re in for a fight, here’s the best Padewakang build in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

Best Padewakang loadout in Skull and Bones

Don’t look at the ship’s rank, this loadout is missing some of the gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Padewkang build is quite similar to one of the best Brigantine builds in Skull and Bones and will take advantage of the Ablaze effect. The best part about the build is how it synergizes perfectly with the ship’s perk, Detonate, which has a 70-percent chance (100 if the target is Ablaze) to cause an explosion with an explosive hit.

The downside of the build, and Padewakang in general, is that it’s very slow compared to the Brigantine. While you could add some furniture to try to improve the speed, it’s impossible to make this ship nearly as fast. This is why our build will focus solely on the damage output.

Best weapons and armor for Padewakang in Skull and Bones

Set everything on fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The weapon choice for the Padewakang is very straightforward, as we want to take advantage of the Detonate perk. Here are the weapons and armor used in this Padewakang build:

Bow: Fire Long Gun III

Fire Long Gun III Port: Fire Bombard III

Fire Bombard III Starboard: Fire Bombard III

Fire Bombard III Auxiliary: Leopold III Mortar

Leopold III Mortar Stern: Fire Long Gun III

Fire Long Gun III Armor: Royal Custodian

For the Bow and Stern weapons, I went with Fire Long Gun III. Long Guns are great for hitting weakpoints, and since these are Fire cannons, you can set the targets Ablaze from afar, which sets you up to deal damage with the broadside weapons.

The broadside weapon is the Fire Bombard III on both sides. These Bombards set targets Ablaze and can trigger the Detonate effect with explosive hits. Needless to say, it’s a match made in heaven. The Auxiliary weapon of choice is the Leopold III mortar, although you could go with the new Le Fleau, introduced in season one.

As for the armor, the Royal Custodian is the most accessible choice. Other alternatives include the Black Prince and the Ouroboros whenever it becomes available to craft. Any of the three will do well in most of the endgame builds.

Best furniture for Padewakang in Skull and Bones

Four slots means your maximum rank potential will be lower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Padewakang only has four furniture slots, so you have to make every piece count. Here’s the furniture used in this Padewakang build:

Megaphone

Gunpowder Bench I

Long Gun Works I

Bombard Works I

Megaphone is my favorite furniture when using Bombards as a primary weapon because their reload speed is so slow. Megaphone decreases the Reload Time of your weapons if you land consecutive hits, and this buff is a must-have in heated battles.

The rest of the furniture focuses on your damage. Long Gun Works I and Bombard Works I increase the Elemental Damage of your weapons, and the Gunpowder Bench I increases your damage dealt to the ships with the Ablaze status.