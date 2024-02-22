How to get the Royal Custodian epic armor in Skull and Bones

The Royal Custodian epic armor is one of the best armor pieces currently in Skull and Bones. What’s even better is you don’t need to grind for hours to get it. Here’s how to get the Royal Custodian armor in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Royal Custodian armor in Skull and Bones

Complete The Colonial Shipment world event

The Compagnie will never expect it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first way to get the Royal Custodian armor in Skull and Bones is by completing The Colonial Shipment Merchant Convoy event. It’s a rank seven world event that starts near the La Bastide capital settlement, east of Saint-Anne, and sails all the way to the north of the map. You need this world event specifically if you want to get the armor.

There are three ships in the convoy that will be highlighted on your screen, and each ship has a chance to drop the Royal Custodian. To increase your chances of getting the armor, try boarding the ships whenever possible. It’s not necessary (and likely won’t be an option every time), but it has a chance to give you the armor as a bonus loot.

What am I supposed to do with two? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To give you a better understanding of the drop chance, I completed the event twice and got two Royal Custodians from one ship (one came as a boarding bonus). So, run this event a couple of times, and you should get the armor in no time.

Complete Legendary Heists

The best loot from the best activity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re in the endgame and can capture Manufactories, you can get the Royal Custodian armor from the Legendary Heist Takeover opportunity. The Heist appears once every 30 minutes and requires you to sink a target ship and then deliver its loot to the pirate den. When looting the target ship, there’s a chance for you to get the Royal Custodian armor.

Keep in mind that the more Manufactories you own, the less there’s a chance a Legendary Heist will spawn. If you’re still in the early stages of building your pirate empire, try to focus on Heists and hit two birds with one stone.