Manufactories are the core of your pirate empire in Skull and Bones. They produce goods and sell them, generating you pieces of eight.

To make more profit, you naturally need more Manufactories, so here’s how to claim Manufactories in Skull and Bones.

How to take control of Manufactories in Skull and Bones

Complete Legendary Heists (PvE)

Read the event description to see which Manufactory you’ll receive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first way to get Manufactories in Skull and Bones is by completing Legendary Heists. Legendary Heist is a PvE endgame event that appears once every 30 minutes, alongside other Takeover opportunities.

Keep an eye out on the Helm’s map. As soon as the event appears, join it and sail to the target location. There’s only one Legendary Heist per Takeover opportunity, and each Heist allows up to three players. If the slots are full, you have to wait until the next event reset.

The event itself is fairly straightforward. When the mission starts, a convoy will appear. Destroy the target ship (there’s only one, the rest are the escort), grab its loot, and deliver it to the pirate den like Saint-Anne or Telok Penjarah. You have around 13 minutes to deliver the loot after sinking the ship, which is more than enough time, even if you get into a fight on the way.

Complete Hostile Takeovers (PvP)

Prepare to go head-to-head with other pirates. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second way to take control of Manufactories in Skull and Bones is by completing Hostile Takeovers. Hostile Takeover is a PvP endgame event that spawns alongside the Legendary Heist.

Unlike the Legendary Heist, there are three Hostile Takeovers per rotation, and each allows for up to four players. The downside is that it’s PvP, though, and only the winner gets the Manufactory. On the other hand, however, there are often empty Hostile Takeovers where you might end up staring at a wall for 10 minutes and get the prize by doing almost nothing. So don’t be afraid to give this event a go.

To win in the Hostile Takeover, remain in the target area and sink AI ships (and players’ ships if there are any) to increase your Takeover progress. Once you reach 100 percent, you win and get to add the Manufactory to your network.

How to use Manufactories in Skull and Bones

You can also start a Supply Run for some Helm resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few things you should know when operating Manufactories in Skull and Bones. First of all, they need funding. At the first level, each Manufactory requires 500 Silver to operate for one hour. After that, you need to supply them with more cash so they continue working.

Every Manufactory has its own production rate and storage capacity. When the storage is full, you have to manually collect the profits from the Manufactory and deliver them to the pirate den. Keep in mind that after collecting profits, Rogue ships will spawn to take you down.

How to optimize Manufactories’ production

Each Supply Route has two points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get four Takeover events to choose from per rotation, and while it’s easy to pick a random one to play, you can improve your production if you’re strategic with your Manufactory choice.

Every Manufactory connects to a Trade Route (dotted line on the map) that leads to another Manufactory. If you take control of both Manufactories in the Trade Route, you establish a Supply Route. Controlling a Supply Route gives a five percent production bonus.

Similarly, you can control entire Territories of the Skull and Bones world by owning all the Manufactories in that Territory. Each controlled Territory gives a 10 to 30 percent production bonus, so choose your next Takeover opportunity wisely.