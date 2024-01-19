Category:
Skull and Bones map size: How big is the world?

Sail the seven seas.
Edward Strazd
Published: Jan 19, 2024 07:29 am
Exploring the mystery of the world around you is one of the best parts of any pirate adventure. Unlike the usual pirate setting inspired by the Caribbean, Skull and Bones will take us to a corner of the Indian Ocean to explore, plunder, and build a pirate empire.

If you’re getting ready to set sail in this new pirate adventure, here’s how big the Skull and Bones map is, how it compares to other games, and how much of it is explorable.

How big is the Skull and Bones map?

This is what the map looked like in the latest closed beta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Previous reports from GameRant confirmed the size of the Skull and Bones map is 625km2 square kilometers or around 241mi2. Judging by the latest gameplay from the closed beta in December, the map remained the same, offering you lots of space to stretch your sails.

Because Skull and Bones is a multiplayer game, the world will naturally be bigger than in singleplayer games like Red Dead Redemption 2, which is around 29mi2, or another recently released Ubisoft game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is around 100mi2.

But the biggest difference between these games is that Skull and Bones is primarily a ship game where the core gameplay mechanics, including exploration, are tied to sailing. The game includes many islands and landmasses, but you can only leave your ship in designated areas to interact with vendors or hunt for treasure. Most of the POIs, whether forts, resources, or settlements, are located on the shore and can only be interacted with from your ship, making most of the land physically unexplorable.

There are also a few areas with an open where you may not encounter much apart from a few ships following their trading routes. This doesn’t make the world worse, but it puts the map size of Skull and Bones better into perspective beyond just looking at numbers.

Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.