How to get Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones

Published: Feb 17, 2024
As in any game, some of the best armor and weapons in Skull and Bones are locked behind a rare material grind. One such material is Monstrous Scales.

Monstrous Scales is a Specialized Material required to craft items from the Sea People Huntmaster at Lanitra outpost, including the epic Ouroboros Armor. The game doesn’t make it easy to figure out the source of this resource, though, which is where this guide comes in.

Where to find Monstrous Scales in Skull and Bones

According to the Skull and Bones Codex, Monstrous Scales drop from the Zamaharibu sea monster. Don’t mistake this sea monster for Kuharibu, a world boss you’ve likely already fought in From the Deep quest.

Zamaharibu is a gray and red variation of this boss. It’s much stronger, tankier, and has more attacks than its green counterpart. After defeating Zamaharibu, you’ll get several Monstrous Scales as well as Monstrous Tooth.

Where to find Zamaharibu in Skull and Bones

It seems that at the time of writing, Zamaharibu is currently not available in the game. This world boss will likely arrive with season one launching in a few weeks, but that’s just speculation.

While the roadmap Ubisoft shared doesn’t clearly state whether Zamaharibu is coming in season one, the world boss was shown in Skull and Bones‘ early gameplay alongside some of the season one content, like the La Peste boss fight. This makes me believe we won’t have to wait too long to start farming Monstrous Scales.

In the gameplay, Zamaharibu was available from the Jaws of Retribution contract at the Bounty Board in Saint-Anne. It was a Rank 11 quest and one of the most challenging bosses in the game, so use this time to level up your ship and prepare for the fight.

