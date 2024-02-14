There are many currencies pirates use to get their hands on goods, and one of them is the Monstrous Tooth. If you’re brave enough to fight for this rare currency, here’s how to get the Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones.

How to get Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones

Complete the From the Deep contract

You've got some ground to cover. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the first ways to get Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones is by completing the From the Deep contract available at the Sea People Huntmaster on the Lanitra outpost. This contract is a one-time deal, but it’ll show you the basics of hunting down a sea monster and getting Monstrous Tooth.

Pick up the contract and sail to the target location. There are several spots you might go to, but they are always around the Western Basin region. The contract requires a Rank 6 ship, and I highly recommend you meet the requirement, as the upcoming fight will be tough.

What else lurks beneath the waves? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the quest area, look for the sea monster Kuharibu—a giant green snake. It might be fighting other ships, or it can head straight towards you. Kuharibu has powerful ramming attacks, so make sure your ship is equipped with decent armor, brace whenever needed, and have repair kits in stock.

Don’t fret if you die to Kuharibu. Respawn immediately at sea, and you should be able to finish him off pretty easily before it regenerates health. Slaying the beast will give you a contract item as well as some resources, including Monstrous Tooth.

Complete the Whispers of the Deep Strange Sighting rumor

After completing the From the Deep contract, you can follow the Strange Sightings to hunt more of these monsters. From time to time, a pop-up will appear on the screen regarding a rumor about a sea monster.

When that happens, open the map and look for the Whispers of the Deep Strange Sighting marker on the map. It’s usually located at the Lanitra outpost. Keep in mind there are two kinds of Strange Sightings in Skull and Bones: Whispers of the Deep and Spectral Voyages. You need the Whispers of the Deep.

The rumor will take you through the same steps as the From the Deep contract. Sail to the target area, kill Kuharibu, grab the loot, and deliver the contract item back to Lanitra.

What to buy for Monstrous Tooth

The temptation is immeasurable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the Lanitra outpost, you can spend Monstrous Tooth on multiple cosmetic items, blueprints, and a Mysterious Chest. If you decide to farm the Monstrous Tooth, I’d recommend saving it for the Great Springald III and Ouroboros blueprints.

I know the Mysterious Chest sounds enticing, but we don’t know what it can drop right now, so I’d avoid spending your hard-earned resources on it unless you don’t want anything else.