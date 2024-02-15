Kuharibu is rumored to be connected with one of the region’s former kings, but we all know it as a sea monster that can drop some exclusive loot. If you’re planning to hunt some big game, here’s where to find Kuharibu in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

Kuharibu location in Skull and Bones

Accept the From the Deep contract

A mysterious sighting indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first way for you to find Kuharibu in Skull and Bones is by completing the From the Deep contract. You can pick it up from the Sea People Huntmaster on the Lanitra outpost northwest of Saint-Anne. Accept the contract and head to the target area in the West Basin. Depending on the quest, Kuharibu could be either to the north or to the south of the Ile Michel outpost.

When you reach the target area, look for the sea monster lurking in the waves. Kuharibu might be just swimming around or attacking other ships in the area. It’ll have a long health bar above it, and the creature itself is a giant green snake, so you won’t miss it.

Follow the Whispers of the Deep Strange Sighting rumor

More stuff from the Deep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While From the Deep contract is a one-time quest, you can still find Kuharibu after completing it via the Whispers of the Deep Strange Sighting, in a similar way you’d hunt a Ghost Ship. It’s a random event that occasionally appears in the West Basin area, so keep a close eye on it.

Whenever the Whispers of the Deep rumor appears, head to the target location and hunt down Kuharibu just like you did before. Remember that unlike the contract, the rumor is time-limited and can expire if you don’t play it.

How to beat Kuharibu in Skull and Bones

Not so scary after all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find Kuharibu, you have to slay it. It’s a Rank 5 enemy, and your ship should at least match that. But other than that, it’s not a challenging boss fight.

The sea monster has two notable attacks:

A side hit from up close

A ramming attack from afar

While the side attack isn’t too strong, the ramming attack can knock you down to critical health in one hit. Ensure your ship has decent armor, and remember to brace if the collision is inevitable.

In between the attacks, Kuharibu often exposes itself on the water’s surface—that’s your time to strike. Unload the lead on the monstrosity, rinse and repeat a couple of times, and it’ll die. As we mentioned, it’s not a difficult fight, and you should be able to deal with the monstrosity solo.

Kuharibu rewards in Skull and Bones

Spend the Monstrous Tooth at the Sea People Huntmaster vendor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating Kuharibu, remember to pick up its loot. You can find pieces of meat that restore 60 percent of stamina when cooked, as well as an exclusive currency: Monstrous Tooth. The Monstrous Tooth can be spent at the Sea People Huntmaster on the Lanitra outpost, although be advised, you’ll have to kill many more sea monsters before you can buy something good.