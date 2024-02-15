A fallen Dutch warship whose presence alone sends chills down pirates’ spines. If you’re ready to take on the dead, here’s how to find and beat the Ghost Ship in Skull and Bones.

How to find Ghost Ship in Skull and Bones

Hope you aren't afraid of the dark.

Finding the Ghost Ship is similar to finding the sea monster in Skull and Bones. Keep an eye out for a Spectral Voyages Strange Sighting marker on the map. It appears randomly and looks like a white circle with a black map.

Once the marker appears, sail to it and pick up the Oceans Apart contract. Keep in mind that it requires you to have a rank eight ship (bring a Padewakang at the very least). The contract usually appears at The Oubliette outpost, southwest of Saint-Anne, so keep an eye out there.

Even the entire ocean isn't enough to stop this ship.

The contract will take you to the designated area east of The Oubliette, where you must defeat the Maangodin Ghost Ship. The quest states the ship only appears at night, but from what I saw, sunrise and sunset are also fine. As you get to the contract area, you’ll see a ship glowing with blue light, and this is where the fun begins.

How to beat the Ghost Ship in Skull and Bones

That's my progress after 10 minutes of fighting.

Maangodin is a much more challenging boss fight than the sea monster. At the beginning of the fight, the ship will be immune to your damage—attack Ghost Ship’s weak spots to make the rest of it vulnerable. From then on, as long as you keep firing at it, Maangodin should remain vulnerable throughout the fight.

This boss ship has a few powerful attacks. Its rocket barrage isn’t particularly strong, but it uses it very often. Stay mobile, and whatever it takes, don’t get in front of the ship. Maangodin is very fast and has a blue flamethrower at the front. If you misplace yourself on the battlefield, you’ll become easy prey for the ghosts.

The Ghost Ship has a lot of health, which is something you should keep in mind when embarking on this quest. I highly recommend you send out a help beacon or get friends to help you with this boss. Otherwise, you might spend a long time fighting it by yourself.

Ghost Ship rewards in Skull and Bones

Become the ghost yourself.

If you manage to take the boss down, return to The Oubliette to collect your reward. Completing the contract will give you 1,000 Silver, but the most important items are the drops from the boss—Ethereal Ashes and Vengeful Essence.

Ethereal Ashes are used to purchase exclusive items from the Mysterious Rogue vendor at The Oubliette. Collect 75 of them (since it’s a repeatable endeavor) and you can get yourself a Blue Specter fire weapon, which makes your ship spit out blue flames just like the Maangodin.