Where to find the Padewakang Blueprint in Skull and Bones

You need a bigger boat to get stronger and more fearsome in Skull and Bones. And the Padewakang Blueprint is required to ride the Bombardier, one of the finest vessels.

The ascension to pirate greatness in Skull and Bones has to start at the bottom: A classic rags-to-riches story. Your starter ship is the kind of vehicle that “does the job” but falls apart at the first sign of a cannon. Your first proper sea navigator is far more reliable and sturdy, but again, to a point, and bigger is better.

As you progress through the Infamy Ranks and elevate your status, you need a ship with a larger presence and more cannons to meet your nobility status on the seas. This is where the Bombardier Padewakang ship comes into play.

Padewakang Blueprint location in Skull and Bones

A bombardment of boat beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Padewakang Blueprint for the Bombardier boat at the Telok Penjarah Pirate Den’s Shipwright in Skull and Bones.

But Telok Penjarah is considered more of a late-game Pirate Den by the open beta‘s standards, and you need to be at a higher level to buy the Blueprint. Let me explain.

Where is Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones?

That’s some trek. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Telok Penjarah is tucked far away in the northeastern section of the map, and you have to traverse a whole lot of sea, storms, and sinister pirate ships to reach it.

While Sainte-Anne is the beginner Pirate Den designed to show you the ropes and get you up to scratch, Telok Penjarah is a more advanced Pirate Den with better materials, resources, and more opportunities to partake in.

As you can see from the image we’ve provided, the Red Isle is where you will find Sainte-Anne and Telok Penjarah is situated in the East Indies. Again, though, there’s another reason you’re not supposed to get the boat in the early stages of Skull and Bones.

What rank do you need to be to unlock the Padewakang Blueprint in Skull and Bones?

To even get the opportunity to buy the Padewakang Blueprint, you will first have to reach Brigand Infamy Rank—the maximum rank in the open beta.

You’ll have to destroy a hefty number of ships, complete many missions, and tick off a fair few contracts before the dream of a Bombardier can even start to become a reality.

Where is the Telok Penjarah Shipwright in Skull and Bones?

Give me my ship! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Telok Penjarah Shipwright is in the western part of the town, and it’s discernible thanks to the traditional boat symbol used to designate Shipwrights.

You won’t have to do anything special to unlock it; the service will be immediately available the second you land in Telok Penjarah.

How much does the Padewakang Blueprint cost in Skull and Bones?

Make sure you’re putting Silver to one side because the Padewakang Blueprint will cost you 5,280 Silver in Skull and Bones.

Even then, once you’ve obtained the Blueprint, here is a full list of all the materials required to build the boat:

2,880 Silver

19 Ironwood Plank

15 Fine Ramie

15 Steel Ingot

4 Crude Saltpeter

4 Shellac

Once you have Bombardier, you’ll be better equipped and ready to take on some Skull and Bones PvP.