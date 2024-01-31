Category:
How to play Skull and Bones open beta

Try it before you buy it.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jan 31, 2024 07:46 am
pirate ship with red flag in skull and bones
Image via Ubisoft

The wind is in the Skull and Bones sails with an open beta on the horizon, me mateys. If you want to experience the pirate life to see if it’s the only life for you, here’s a complete guide to the open beta for Skull and Bones.

To help build some steam for Skull and Bones and ramp up the interest, Ubisoft has announced that it’s getting an open beta. In the absence of a Skull and Bones demo, the open beta should serve as a more than adequate substitute.

With the countdown to Skull and Bones officially ticking down and it looking like there are no more delays in sight, players can ready the cannons and get a hands-on playthrough of Ubisoft’s pirate party via the open beta—and there’s lots to cover.

Skull and Bones open beta dates

pirates point at pirate ship in skull and bones
Image via Ubisoft

The Skull and Bones open beta will commence on Feb. 8 and run until the end of Feb. 11.

You’ll pretty much get a full weekend to try out Skull and Bones about a week from its release date. If you enjoy the open beta and feel the game is right for you, you can always pre-order Skull and Bones for early access.

Skull and Bones open beta platforms

Skull and Bones’ open beta will be available for players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC users via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect storefronts.

The good news is that if you’re pursuing the open beta on PS5 and Xbox, you won’t need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live subscription to enjoy it.

How to play Skull and Bones open beta

To take part in the Skull and Bones open beta, head to the main store associated with your platform, search for it, and then download it.

These are all rudimentary steps, but here they are in detail nonetheless:

  1. Decide if you’re going to play Skull and Bones on PS, Xbox, Epic Games Store, or Ubisoft Connect.
  2. Go to the store and click on the search bar.
  3. Type in “Skull & Bones.”
  4. Look for the open beta.
  5. Click to purchase it—even though it will be free.
  6. Download it, and you should now be able to play the open beta.

Will Skull and Bones open beta progress carry over to full game?

Ubisoft has confirmed that any progress you make will make its way into the full launch of Skull and Bones—with one exception relating to Infamy Points.

Here’s what the official open beta FAQ says: “Your progression will carry over to Launch upon purchase of our game, excluding the Infamy Points earned after Infamy Brigand.”

You can level up until you reach “Infamy Brigand (Tier 6 Rank 1).” Anything after this will be wiped.

Skull and Bones open beta rewards

For taking part in the open beta, players get a whole bunch of exclusive Skull and Bones rewards, including emblems, emotes, Cookie the Lemur, and more that will unlock at launch.

Here’s the full list of rewards:

  • Cookie the Lemur: Use a Medium Ship
  • Basilisk 1 Culverin: Participate in a World Event
  • Sir Reginald Emblem: Reach Infamy Tier Two
  • Tarred Sail Pattern: Reach Infamy Level Four
  • Sign Language Emote: Reach Infamy Tier Six
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.