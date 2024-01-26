Ubisoft to launch Skull and Bones open beta ahead of February release

After years of doubt, Skull and Bones is finally arriving with Ubisoft planning to launch an open beta for the game ahead of its Feb. 16 release. The company also released information on the Skull and Bones endgame and a roadmap for year one content.

The seafaring pirate sim has seen numerous delays and rumors of development hell since 2017, and many were doubtful the game would ever be released. As time went by, and especially in these past couple of years, Skull and Bone seemed more and more like a real deal—and it is. Ubisoft’s upcoming title, based on the Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag naval combat, will be in open beta Feb. 8-11, with the full game coming five days later on Feb. 16, the company announced Jan. 25. On PC, players can embark on the oceans in the Ubisoft and Epic Games stores, and it will also be available for all new gen consoles. Cross-play and cross-progression will be enabled.

Yarr, harr, fiddle-dee-dee. Image via Ubisoft

Players will be sailing the high seas in various environments during Skull and Bones‘ first year, according to Ubisoft’s trailer of the endgame and year one content. Ubisoft plans to release four seasons during year one with thematically diverse content and characters inspired by all parts of the world from the Indies to China. Some of Skull and Bones‘ content can be experienced in the open beta, and all progress you make during those few days will carry over to the full release.

If you’re afraid your PC isn’t cut out for the latest AAA release like Skull and Bones, make sure you meet the minimum requirements:

Operating System : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Equivalent of AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or Intel Core i6-4790 @ 3.6 GHz

: Equivalent of AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or Intel Core i6-4790 @ 3.6 GHz RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : Equivalent of AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

: Equivalent of AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) Storage : 65 GB (SSD required)

: 65 GB (SSD required) DirectX: Version 12

Whether or not the years of waiting and turmoil were worth it will be more than clear in early February when we finally get our hands on deck.