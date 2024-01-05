Skull and Bones system requirements: PC specifications

Skull and Bones’ release is finally coming soon after years of repeated delays, so fans are getting ready to sail the seven seas. It’s a AAA Ubisoft game that promises lots of content, but if you’re a PC player, you’ll need to make sure your setup is up-to-scratch.

This upcoming pirate-themed action-adventure releases in February. Since Skull and Bones is all about naval strategy and battles—there could be lots of ship parts to collect and environments to explore, so the game will likely take up lots of storage space and require substantial resources from your PC, even if it’s well-optimized.

Here are the official system requirements for Skull and Bones.

Minimum system requirements for Skull and Bones

You’ll be navigating in troubled waters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The minimum requirements are what you need to launch and play Skull and Bones on minimum settings without issues. You won’t get perfect performance and the visuals won’t be the best, but at least you’ll be able to enjoy Skull and Bones. Here they are, according to Ubisoft:

Operating System : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor : Equivalent of AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or Intel Core i6-4790 @ 3.6 GHz

: Equivalent of AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or Intel Core i6-4790 @ 3.6 GHz RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : Equivalent of AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

: Equivalent of AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) Storage : 65 GB (SSD required)

: 65 GB (SSD required) DirectX: Version 12

Recommended system requirements for Skull and Bones

If your setup matches the recommended system requirements, you should have no problem in running Skull and Bones smoothly. You should even be able to play it with the medium to highest visual settings to get the best experience with the AAA game. Here are Ubisoft’s specs for its upcoming game:

Operating System : Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor : Equivalent of AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.7 GHz

: Equivalent of AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.7 GHz RAM : 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode) GPU : Equivalent of AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070 (8 GB)

: Equivalent of AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070 (8 GB) Storage : 65 GB (SSD required)

: 65 GB (SSD required) DirectX: Version 12

The developer also mentioned it’s possible to play Skull and Bones on a laptop, as long as it meets those requirements.