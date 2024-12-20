How to complete the Do You Wanna Craft a Snowman festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In honor of the winter season, Disney Dreamlight Valley has quite a few holiday-themed tasks you can complete to earn exclusive rewards. One of these special festive quests is the Do You Wanna Craft a Snowman? objective.

Recommended Videos

Most of these tasks are fairly easy to finish once you know what they’re asking you to do, but since all you have to go on is the name of the duty, it can be tricky to get started. If this one has you stumped, here’s how to complete the Do You Wanna Craft a Snowman? task in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Do You Wanna Craft a Snowman? in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You have four options to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Do You Wanna Craft a Snowman? task for the Gift of Giving event, you need to craft and place one snowman in the valley. This is a different duty from the secret snowman quest that starts with the red chest in the Plaza, so be sure to not confuse them.

There are four different snowmen you can craft to complete this task. All of them can be found right next to each other in the Furniture section at any crafting station.

Crafting recipe Haughty Snowman 10 Snowballs

Two Fabrics

One Crystal

Two Rubies Snow Kid Eight Snowballs

Two Fabrics

One Carrot

Three Pebbles Snow Lady 10 Snowballs

Two Fabrics

One Carrot

Three Pebbles Classic Snowman 10 Snowballs

Two Fabric

One Carrot

Three Pebbles

How to get all snowman crafting materials in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Some of the items you need to craft a snowman for this task are decently tricky to acquire, so here’s a breakdown of how to get every crafting resource you may need to make one.

Material How to get Snowball Can be acquired by digging around the Forsted Heights biome. You can bring a digging companion with you to have a chance of obtaining extra as you dig. Fabric Can be crafted using five Cotton. You can grow Cotton using Cotton Seeds. These seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome for 42 Star Coins. Crystal Can be found while mining rock nodes in the Forgotten Lands biome. If you have a mining companion at your side, you have a chance of obtaining extra Crystals when you do find them. Ruby Can be acquired by mining rock nodes in the Vitalys Mine and Sunlit Plateau biomes in the valley and Mythopia in The Storybook Vale. Carrot Can be grown and harvested from Carrot Seeds. You can purchase these seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome for 10 Star Coins. Pebbles Can be found while digging in the Dazzle Beach biome, the Forest of Valor biome, the Sunlit Plateau biome, and the Forgotten Lands biome.

Once you have a snowman made, place it down anywhere in the valley. You can remove it as soon as you get your reward for finishing this quest, so don’t worry too much about where you place it.

Do You Wanna Craft a Snowman? duty reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You get a pretty good reward from this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Do You Wanna Craft a Snowman? task gets you the Festive Candy Ears with Bow hat. There aren’t many fun winter clothing items you can get, so this item is certainly worth unlocking.

If you want to earn even more winter holiday rewards, consider working on Frost & Fairies Star Path duties next. You can also tackle more A Gift of Giving event tasks like A Home for the Holidays, catching all Festive Fish, and Cookie Taste Test.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy