The Gift of Giving event has a collection of secret tasks you can complete to earn special prizes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These quests only give you a name and no other information to work with, as is the case with the Cookie Taste Test duty.

The name of this task gives you a bit of insight into what needs to be done, but it’s not necessarily enough to help you get it right on the first try. If you’re struggling to get this special holiday quest finished, here’s how to complete the Cookie Taste Test festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cook and eat delicious cookies to make progress in this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Cookie Taste Test duty for the Gift of Giving event, you need to consume a total of three unique cookie recipes. There are four cookie recipes you can cook for this task, but you only need to make and eat three different ones to finish it.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies

“My Hero” Cookie

Wonderland Cookies

All cookie recipes for Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Recipe Rarity Ingredients Chocolate Chip Cookies Four-star One Cocoa Bean

One Wheat

One Sugarcane

One Butter Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies Two-star One Wheat

One Ginger “My Hero” Cookie Two-star One Wheat

One Butter

One Sweet Wonderland Cookies Four-star One Butter

One Sugarcane

One Vanilla

One Wheat

All of these recipes can be made by combining the required ingredients at any cooking station. They’re all fairly simple to make as long as you know how to get the items you need to make them. Many of the recipes also call for the same ones, so consider stocking up on the ingredients as you gather them for this task.

How to get all cookie ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You may have to grow some crops to gather the ingredients you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the four cookie recipes you can cook all have different key ingredients, there’s a lot of overlap between them, so here’s a breakdown of how to acquire every ingredient you may need to cook these dishes.

Ingredient How to get Cocoa Bean Can be harvested from six Cacao Trees around the valley. Four of these trees start off in the Sunlit Plateau and the other two are in the Glade of Trust area. You can freely move these trees anywhere, so you may have changed their location. Three Cocoa Beans can be picked from each tree and it takes 30 minutes for more to grow. Wheat Can be grown from Wheat Seeds. You can purchase these seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome for one Star Coin. Wheat takes one minute to grow after it’s watered. Sugarcane Can be grown from Sugarcane Seeds. These seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome for five Star Coins. This crop takes seven minutes to grow. Butter Can be purchased from Remy’s pantry at Chez Remy for 190 Star Coins. Ginger Can be found in the wild throughout the Forgotten Lands biome. Up to 10 Ginger can be present in this area at once. Sweet Sweet ingredients include Vanilla, Cocoa Beans, Sugarcane, and Agave. Vanilla grows in the wild throughout the Sunlit Plateau biome and Agave can be found around the Glittering Dunes region.

If you’re up for more festive activities after you’re done baking, there’s plenty more to do around the valley. Next, you might catch all Festive Fish, craft the secret snowman, tackle Frost & Fairies Star Path duties, or complete A Home for the Holidays.

