A player taking a picture with four cookie plates on a table in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to complete the Cookie Taste Test festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It's time for some festive baking.
Blaine Polhamus
  and 
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 12:54 pm

The Gift of Giving event has a collection of secret tasks you can complete to earn special prizes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These quests only give you a name and no other information to work with, as is the case with the Cookie Taste Test duty.

The name of this task gives you a bit of insight into what needs to be done, but it’s not necessarily enough to help you get it right on the first try. If you’re struggling to get this special holiday quest finished, here’s how to complete the Cookie Taste Test festive task in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A player dressed as a reindeer with antlers, ears, and a nose taking a picture with Minnie's Gingerbread Cookies on a small circular bright blue table in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Cook and eat delicious cookies to make progress in this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Cookie Taste Test duty for the Gift of Giving event, you need to consume a total of three unique cookie recipes. There are four cookie recipes you can cook for this task, but you only need to make and eat three different ones to finish it.

  • Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies
  • “My Hero” Cookie
  • Wonderland Cookies
RecipeRarityIngredients
Chocolate Chip CookiesFour-starOne Cocoa Bean
One Wheat
One Sugarcane
One Butter
Minnie’s Gingerbread CookiesTwo-starOne Wheat
One Ginger
“My Hero” CookieTwo-starOne Wheat
One Butter
One Sweet
Wonderland CookiesFour-starOne Butter
One Sugarcane
One Vanilla
One Wheat

All of these recipes can be made by combining the required ingredients at any cooking station. They’re all fairly simple to make as long as you know how to get the items you need to make them. Many of the recipes also call for the same ones, so consider stocking up on the ingredients as you gather them for this task.

A player dressed as a reindeer with antlers, ears, and a nose taking a picture with a wheat field in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
You may have to grow some crops to gather the ingredients you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the four cookie recipes you can cook all have different key ingredients, there’s a lot of overlap between them, so here’s a breakdown of how to acquire every ingredient you may need to cook these dishes.

IngredientHow to get
Cocoa BeanCan be harvested from six Cacao Trees around the valley. Four of these trees start off in the Sunlit Plateau and the other two are in the Glade of Trust area. You can freely move these trees anywhere, so you may have changed their location. Three Cocoa Beans can be picked from each tree and it takes 30 minutes for more to grow.
WheatCan be grown from Wheat Seeds. You can purchase these seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome for one Star Coin. Wheat takes one minute to grow after it’s watered.
SugarcaneCan be grown from Sugarcane Seeds. These seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome for five Star Coins. This crop takes seven minutes to grow.
ButterCan be purchased from Remy’s pantry at Chez Remy for 190 Star Coins.
GingerCan be found in the wild throughout the Forgotten Lands biome. Up to 10 Ginger can be present in this area at once.
SweetSweet ingredients include Vanilla, Cocoa Beans, Sugarcane, and Agave. Vanilla grows in the wild throughout the Sunlit Plateau biome and Agave can be found around the Glittering Dunes region.

If you’re up for more festive activities after you’re done baking, there’s plenty more to do around the valley. Next, you might catch all Festive Fishcraft the secret snowman, tackle Frost & Fairies Star Path duties, or complete A Home for the Holidays.

