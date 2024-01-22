One of the many important resources you need to gather for recipes, quests, and favorite items of the day in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Ginger. This is an essential plant you need to know how to obtain if you want to further your progress.

This ingredient can be tricky to initially locate, but it’s found pretty abundantly once you know where you need to look, so here’s where to get Ginger in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Ginger in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ginger is a forgeable ingredient exclusively available in the Forgotten Lands biome, located in the main valley. To access this area, you first need to unlock Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight, then clear the pathway to the Forgotten Lands for 15,000 Dreamlight. The only pathway into the Forgotten Lands is through the Sunlit Plateau, so you can’t reach Ginger until you first unlock it.

Once you have access to the Forgotten Lands biome, you can find Ginger growing wildly all around it. Ginger is not a crop that can be planted and instead can only be harvested when it’s found growing naturally.

It grows pretty abundantly around the biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Ginger grows as a small circular pile of dirt with a tall green sprout sticking out of it. It can be a bit easy to miss among the tall grass and overall dark environment of the Forgotten Lands, so be sure to comb the entirety of this area carefully when you are searching for it.

No other biome in the main valley or those found in the A Rift in Time expansion pass have Ginger growing for you to find. Instead, you always have to make your way to the Forgotten Lands when you’re in search of this ingredient. A decent amount of Ginger grows around this area quite frequently, so you should have no problem finding a lot of it as needed.

Tip: Bring a friend Since you have no control over how often Ginger grows, it’s a good idea to bring a Disney character who grants foraging bonuses with you while harvesting this plant since they will find extra for you.

Be sure you aren’t meant to be searching for Dried Ginger, which is an exclusive asset tied to Scar’s Nature and Nurture quest, instead of regular Ginger when you are hunting for this resource. These two items are completely different and obtained in vastly different ways, so it’s important to know which one you’re after.

You can cook all kinds of impressive Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes like a Gingerbread House and Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies using Ginger, so you might want to store away some of this resource so you have some ready to go whenever needed.