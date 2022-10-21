Where to find Dried Ginger in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The arrival of new game content can also sometimes lead to confusion among players as they attempt to navigate tricky new quests. Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first big content update has brought a lot of exciting new content to entertain players but has also left a few rather frustrated due to one particularly confusing aspect within a new quest.

Understandably, many Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been confused when tasked with finding and properly utilizing Dried Ginger. This is because it is an exclusive quest item entirely separate from regular Ginger.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Related: Gameloft’s new Disney Dreamlight Valley bug tracker makes it easier to squash glitches

Dried Ginger may also be confusing because as an exclusive quest item, it is only obtainable through one specific means whereas regular Ginger can be found all around the Forgotten Lands. This quest ingredient may also only be used for one specific recipe.

While some player’s frustrations surrounding this item have led them to think there is some bug or actual issue at hand, the problems that most players are experiencing with Dried Ginger are mostly derived from general confusion, not having the correct items to advance in the quest, struggling to locate this ingredient, or attempting to utilize the wrong ingredients for the “Nature & Nurture” quest. Thus, here is all players need to know about finding and utilizing Dried Ginger in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dried Ginger location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dried Ginger can be found deep within the Vitalys Mines, which is an entirely new area that was added in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first big content update. Unfortunately, the Vitalys Mines mines, which are located in the Sunlit Plateau biome, currently do not have any sort of mapping system and players will have to navigate around the area simply through trial and error.

Navigating through the Vitalys Mines can be quite confusing, but players shouldn’t be discouraged as they are sure to find what they are seeking eventually. Those seeking Dried Ginger will be able to find this item within the Vitalys Mines by following these steps.

The first thing players need to do is meet Scar and obtain the “Nature & Nurture” quest from him. Dried Ginger is tied to this quest and players may have to backtrack later on if attempting to get Dried Ginger without this quest being active.

Next, players should enter the Vitalys Mines. The entrance to the mines is located at the top of the river in the Sunlit Plateau biome. If you’re struggling to locate it, simply follow along the river until you come across it.

Screengrab via Gameloft

After entering the mines, immediately make a sharp left. Navigating through this area will be a bit tricky, but the general rule for not getting lost is to always head straight.

You will quickly come to what appears to be a dead end but will find a tunnel somewhat hidden to the right. Head into this tunnel.

Shortly after entering this tunnel, you’ll find a fork that allows you to veer left or make a slight right. Turn right towards the minecart and continue traversing through the mines.

After walking for a bit, players will find themselves at a crossroads. Both the right and left directions lead to dead ends, so players should continue straight across the cavern.

Another fork exists almost immediately after the crossroads and allows players to either take a sharp left or continue straight. Players should continue to go straight.

When you pass through a glowing purple area of the mines with mushrooms on the walls, you’ll know you’re on the right track and should keep heading straight as you have nearly reached the area where Dried Ginger can be found.

Screengrab via Gameloft

After walking through the mines for quite a while you should then find yourself in an area that is no longer a tunnel and instead a massive cavern. The minecart track beneath you should have three branches in this area and if you walk towards the middle one you’ll find a short ramp that you can walk up.

At the top of the ramp is a list that players should then interact with. This list outlines how to clear the blocked river for Scar’s “Nature & Nurture” quest and is the key to finding Dried Ginger.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Head back down the ramp and make a U-turn to walk towards the area of the cavern that you have not visited yet.

Keep walking until you reach a dead end. Here, you will find a makeshift campsite and a green chest.

Open the green chest to receive a few quest items, which are Crackling Candy, a recipe for Extra Fizzy Root Beer, and the Dried Ginger that you are seeking.

Break the rock nearby with your pickaxe to cross the bridge and exit the Vitalys Mines.

Screengrab via Gameloft

How to use Dried Ginger in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dried Ginger has only one use in Disney Dreamlight Valley and that is as an essential ingredient in creating Extra Fizzy Root Beer for the “Nature & Nurture” quest. After obtaining the Dried Ginger from the Vitalys Mines, players will then need to track down Merlin to advance towards utilizing Dried Ginger.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Merlin will talk to players about Scar and the quest for a bit before then directing them to create the Extra Fizzy Root Beer. To cook up this concoction, players should finish speaking with Merlin before then heading to any cooking station to utilize the following recipe to create this beverage.

Players will need one Sugar Cane.

Players will need one Vanilla.

Players will need one Dried Ginger.

When creating this drink, it is best to refrain from using the autofill option as the game will instead add Ginger to the recipe when it is Dried Ginger that is required. This has been the source of much confusion and frustration among players, so adding each of the three required ingredients yourself is the best way to ensure that you utilize Dried Ginger properly to create Extra Fizzy Root Beer rather than accidentally creating regular Root Beer.