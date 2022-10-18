Gameloft’s new Disney Dreamlight Valley bug tracker makes it easier to squash glitches

Ahead of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first massive content update, Gameloft has unveiled a helpful new system for addressing bugs and problems.

Because the Disney game is in a very early access state, players have constantly run into a plethora of bugs. This is typical of the early access process, but it can certainly be frustrating when these bugs hinder players’ progress or render the game entirely unplayable.

To help mitigate frustration among the community, Gameloft has now made a big move to help players navigate any issues they may face by developing a dedicated Trello board for tracking and sharing known issues. The Trello board is a space players can utilize to report bugs and see what issues Gameloft knows about and is actively working on.

The Trello board is divided into five different sections. Each section is dedicated to transparency on different aspects of the Disney game and most sections also feature workarounds to help players temporarily work through the issues until a permanent fix is released. Different columns include cards ranging from explaining how the board works, helping players report their own bugs, and tracking bugs that are currently being investigated and ones that have already been fixed.

The Trello board will continuously be utilized by Gameloft as they plan to consistently update it to keep players “in the loop about some of the top known issues the team are tackling” and to provide “status updates and workarounds to help” all players out.

As new updates are continuously released, so too will new issues and bugs likely find their way into Disney Dreamlight Valley. Thus, players will likely find themselves returning to the Trello board often to seek help or to report bugs themselves.