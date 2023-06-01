When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update?

Although it’s technically still in an early access state, Disney Dreamlight Valley has been keeping players around the world quite occupied with regular updates, which brings new content to the valley fairly often. And even though it feels like the massive “Pride of the Valley” update just released, Gameloft’s next major update “The Remembering” is already almost here to deliver even more content.

Disney Dreamlight Valley first launched in its current early access state on Sept. 6, 2022, and delivered a ton of new characters, realms, items, and fresh content for players to explore before the year came to a close. In 2023, this trend has continued, and Disney Dreamlight Valley has already got a plethora of exciting updates that have been released across the first half of the year plus many more set to arrive before the year ends.

The owner of the pumpkin house arrives in the next update. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Since 2023 began, Gameloft has shared two distinct roadmaps on what players can expect to see in Disney Dreamlight Valley as the year progresses. All content from the first roadmap has been released to players, but the second one has only just begun.

Gameloft first unveiled the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update with a dark teaser that promised it would be the most story-driven content expansion yet. The devs then followed up this reveal by finally unraveling the pumpkin house mystery and revealing who will reside within it.

The next update officially has a name and a lot of content packed into it, so players are likely wondering when they’ll get to jump into all of the magical content the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update will offer.

When is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next update?

The last Disney Dreamlight Valley update dropped on April 5, 2023, and the next one is set to arrive in early June. Gameloft hasn’t shared an official release date just yet, but the next update might release on June 5.

Gameloft’s first teaser for the next update highlighted the strange, shadowy other world that players previously chased their dark counterpart, the Forgotten, into. This teaser includes an eerie, sinister version of the usually bright and cheery Dreamlight Castle complete with a clock.

Make your way to familiar, but Forgotten, places in Update 5 – coming this June. pic.twitter.com/mrhfZthyLO — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 24, 2023

The intricate potato puzzles have made it clear that Gameloft loves teasers and mystery, so players understandably analyzed this teaser image closely and discovered that the clock hanging on the castle reads 6:05. This information can be translated to the sixth month and the fifth day, otherwise known as June 5.

Based on this, many players believe Gameloft will either announce a June 5 update date soon, surprise drop the update on this day, or unveil the official release date on this day. Since the roadmap for the upcoming updates says the next one will launch in early June and the most recent Star Path has already come to an end, a June 5 release would make sense.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth update is called “The Remembering” and will primarily focus on continuing the main storyline. Players can likely expect to see more interactions with the Forgotten, lots of talking with Merlin, and another trip to the shadowy world when the update launches.

Players will delve deeper into the mystery of the Night Thorns and the Forgetting in the next update. Screengrab via Dot Esports

The current roadmap is a bit confusing since Gameloft previously made it seem like there would be one big update for the summer including a storyline continuation, Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph, a new Star Path, and much more, but this now seems to be divided across two updates rather than one larger one. The first update is right around the corner in early June and the next one simply has a “summer” release date.

Since an update is already scheduled for September, it’s likely “The Remembering” update will launch sometime within the first week of June and that the “summer” update will follow it up sometime in late July. As more information about when the upcoming updates will launch is shared, it will be added here.

How often does Disney Dreamlight Valley receive updates?

Based on my experience with Gameloft’s update patterns so far, players can generally expect to see a new content update around every two months. Some of these updates will be much bigger than others, but Gameloft delivers some form of new content in every update nonetheless.

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently still in an early access state, players will likely see some kind of massive update before 2023 comes to an end that will shift the game into a free-to-play title as Gameloft has shared this will occur before the year concludes. A multiplayer feature is also in the works for the very end of the year, so players have a lot to look forward to.

