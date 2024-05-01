Daisy Duck has some special clothing and decoration-focused challenges you can tackle to earn rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These trials are called Boutique Challenges and can be tricky to figure out.

Once you know how these challenges work, it’s easy to regularly work through them and claim rewards. They’re worth completing whenever you can find the time to get them done, so here’s how to complete Boutique Challenges in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What are Boutique Challenges in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Time to get creative. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Boutique Challenges are special clothing and decoration design challenges you can work on each day in the Boutique. Completing them grants you Daisy Tokens you can then spend with Daisy Duck to claim exclusive rewards.

How to unlock Boutique Challenges in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You automatically unlock Boutique Challenges once you recruit Daisy Duck and set up the Boutique. Both tasks are done by working through the You Have Mail! quest.

Here are the steps you need to follow to get to the point where you can work on Boutique Challenges.

Unlock Daisy Duck.

Talk with Daisy Duck in her house.

Make Wonderland Amplification Elixir to grow the Boutique to the right size. You need three Dream Shards, five Carrots, three Topaz, and three Daisy to make this item at a crafting station.

Use the Wonderland Amplification Elixir in your inventory to apply this upgrade to your Royal Watering Can.

Water the Boutique inside Daisy Duck’s house.

Watering the Boutique will help return it to its true size. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick up the Boutique.

Place the Boutique outside.

Head inside the building and talk with Daisy Duck.

Place one of your Touch of Magic designs on a mannequin.

Talk with Daisy Duck again to unlock Boutique Challenges.

How to complete Boutique Challenges in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s a tough process at first, but you’ll pick it up in no time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Boutique Challenges in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to set up a scene in the Boutique that matches Daisy Duck’s specific requirements. These challenges are kind of similar to DreamSnaps, as you are given a couple of specific colors, items, and themes to focus on.

The process for actually working on one of these trials can be tricky, so here are the steps you need to follow each time you want to tackle a Boutique Challenge.

Visit the Boutique.

Talk with Daisy Duck and ask “ What’s the challenge today? “

“ Head over to the wooden stage with black stone stairs near the front door of the Boutique. This is the spot where you can set up your scene for all Boutique Challenges.

These trials can only be completed on the stage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open your inventory .

. Navigate to the wardrobe section.

section. Change your outfit to match the rules Daisy Duck outlined. If you forget what she said, you can look near the right edge of the inventory screen to see all of the requirements for the Boutique Challenge. The items you use don’t have to be Touch of Magic creations. You can use any clothing you like as long as it helps you cross off some of the requirements.

to Daisy Duck outlined. Interact with a mannequin on the stage to put your outfit on it.

on the stage to put your outfit on it. Open your inventory again.

again. Navigate to the furniture section.

section. Place down furniture that matches the requirements. Just like clothing, you can use Touch of Magic assets and items you bought.

that matches the requirements. Make sure all requirements on the right edge of the inventory menu are checked off. If any items aren’t checked off, you need to add clothing or furniture to the stage that matches the missing requirements. You can use the filtering system to look for exactly what you’re missing.



Make sure there’s a check by all items. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Talk with Daisy Duck and ask “Did I complete the challenge?” As long as all requirements are checked off, Daisy Duck will tell you you’re done and grant you some Daisy Tokens as a reward.



You can try out a new Boutique Challenge for rewards each day. The requirements you have to follow will change each time, but the process for actually working on the challenge stays the same, getting easier over time as you master the steps.

