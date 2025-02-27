How to find the Green, Red, Yellow, and Blue keys in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s a secret hidden in the Aladdin Realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While completing quests, you may come across an Ancient Key, used to unlock a door and reward you with a particular furniture item. If you’re looking to complete the secret Ancient Key quest, read this guide.

All Ancient Key locations in the Aladdin Realm (Disney Dreamlight Valley)

The Ancient Keys are scattered throughout the Aladdin Realm in DDV. These four Ancient Keys—Green, Blue, Red, and Yellow—don’t come with a quest or direct guidance from Aladdin and Jasmine, making them a little tricky to find.

Ancient Green Key location in DDV

Fishing up the Green Ancient Key. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your adventure for the Ancient Green Key begins in the desert oasis just outside Agrabah. You can find this sandy fishing area shortly after entering the Aladdin Realm. You’ll be prompted to go to this area during the Breaking Through quest, when you’re searching for parts for the Alchemy Table.

To find the Ancient Green Key, you’ll need to fish in the swirly sand until you pull it up from one of the fishing spots.

Ancient Blue Key location in DDV

I didn’t screenshot before picking it up, whoops! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ancient Blue Key comes later in your Aladdin Realm adventure, and you won’t be able to miss it once you tackle the Artisan District fountain puzzle, which is part of the Wish Magic quest.

When you’ve solved the fountain puzzle, look around the fountain’s center. The Ancient Blue Key will appear on the ground nearby.

Ancient Red Key location in DDV

Look around the pillar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Things get a bit more intense as you move on to the Ancient Red Key. This one won’t appear until after you’ve completed most of the quests in the Aladdin Realm.

During the Carpet Diem quest, after you solve the Windcaller vortex problem in Agrabah, look near the Windcaller pillar in the Central Market. The key will be sitting right on the ground, easy to spot once you return to the area. Mine was behind the pillar, to the left.

Ancient Yellow Key location in DDV

Make three more! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now we come to the last of the Ancient Keys—the Ancient Yellow Key. This key isn’t uncovered as part of any of the Aladdin Realm quests. To find this key, you’ll need to put in a little extra work by finding more of the Stall Repair Kit materials like you did during the Brave the Storm quest.

You’ve made three of these already, but there are enough materials in Agrabah to make three more Stall Repair Kits. There are four items needed to create the Stall Repair Kits, so you need:

3 Something Sticky

3 Fine Rope

3 Timber Stack

3 Bolts of Silk

The Yellow Ancient Key! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gathered all the necessary materials, head to any crafting station and create the three Stall Repair Kits. You should use these additional kits to fix up three stalls in the Central Market, and the third one you fix will throw the Ancient Yellow Key out onto the ground next to a Market Resources Bag.

Where is the Ancient Key Door in the Aladdin Realm (DDV)?

Look ahead of Jasmine & Aladdin, on the left of the market. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have all four Ancient Keys, it’s time to figure out where to use them. The secret door can be found in the Central Market. It’s a large, studded metal door on the left side of the market.

You need all four keys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Approach the door, and you’ll be prompted to put items into four slots—one for each Ancient Key. Insert the Green, Blue, Red, and Yellow Keys into the slots, and the door will spit out a chest and two Market Resource Bags.

The secret door reward! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the chest is the ultimate prize for this area: a Furniture Pouch containing an Agrabah Crafting Station, which you can use to add a touch of Agrabah flair to whatever part of your Valley you want to add it to.

